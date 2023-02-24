The Problem with Lab-Concocted Food in America

bad food Photo by Nick Hillier on Unsplash

In recent years, the food industry in America has undergone significant changes, with an increasing emphasis on processed and lab-concocted foods. Rather than consuming real food, Americans are consuming a variety of food-like products that are chock full of concentrated salts, synthetic sweeteners, artificial hormones, chemical conditioners, and preservatives that add shelf life to the products, while shortening human life. In this post, we will explore the history of processed food in America, and the various additives, preservatives, and hormones that have become commonplace in our food supply.

Processing American food began after World War II, when we started canning produce and adding preservatives and additives. In 1950, scientists figured out that adding antibiotics to animal feed increased the livestock’s growth rate. Then, in the early 1980s, the U.S. began extensively using hormones for livestock, and genetically engineering crops to contain bug-killer and weed-killer DNA. Artificial sweeteners became popular that decade also, when super-models featured the tall-skinny-no-figure look. Next, add in some industrial-based artificial food coloring, high fructose corn syrup, chemically-conditioned gluten, and glyphosate-ridden wheat, and what have you got? A country full of sickly humans dying young from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Americans don’t eat real food much anymore, they just eat junk-science, processed food-like products. For example, did you know that the softening conditioners used in most bread are synthetic? Most flour processed and distributed in America contains a boatload of chemicals (up to 60) that are all approved by the FDA, including bleach (which causes pancreatic and bladder cancer) and azodicarbonamide (the same kind used for shoe rubber and yoga mats).

Instead of simply using the “normal” formula for bread – unadulterated flour, water, salt, and yeast, nearly all bread sold in America, including at almost every restaurant and fast food joint, fosters health nightmares no medical doctors can seem to solve.

Plus, most U.S. grain is covered in glyphosate weed killer (a.k.a. Roundup) to help dry it out before it’s cut down and piled into silos. The bleach then destroys the nutrients and the fiber, and the gooey gluten sticks like glue, along with all those chemicals, in your intestinal tract, which is literally more than 20 feet long stretched out. Got plumbing issues? It’s no wonder why. You’re eating bread-like food stuff.

It's not just bread that is problematic. Many other foods are also affected, from bagels, muffins, jumbo pretzels, sub rolls, sweet rolls, cinnamon buns, sandwiches, croissants, pastries, donuts, or donut holes. All of these foods are full of preservatives, synthetic flavors, and artificial colors that are harmful to our bodies.

Moreover, lab-grown meat stuff is now financially backed by Tyson Foods, a company infamous for its chicken factory horror stories. It looks like prison-quality food will now invade America’s grocery stores, supermarkets, fast food joints and corporate chain restaurants. Ladies and gentlemen, step right up and see the latest freak show where infected, genetically mutated animal cells jiggle in beakers and then magically become your next meal!

It’s the great cellular agriculture experiment and you can be the ultimate lab rat for pennies on the dollar. No more wasting your hard-earned money on grass-fed beef or organic chicken, just grab some jelly meat that’s grown in 18 days or less, a big soup spoon, and start sucking. It’s called “

