Arthell Isom: The First Black CEO of an Anime Studio in Japan



By JB Quinnon



Arthell Isom is the CEO and art director of D'Art Shtajio, Japan's first black-owned anime studio. Isom's work has been featured in music videos for The Weeknd, Jay-Z, Pharrell, and others. He has faced unique challenges and learned many lessons while building a life and business in Japan. This article will explore Isom's experiences, perspectives, and insights.



The "Ganbaru Spirit" of the Japanese People



One of the things that surprised Isom about working in Japan is the "Ganbaru spirit" of the Japanese people. "Ganbaru" is a word that has no singular translation because it is used in so many aspects of their life. Isom describes it as their willpower and drive to work endlessly until their task is completed and with the intent to always do better. Isom's senpai (Japanese for senior or superior) enjoy their work so much that they would work endlessly until their task is completed. Whenever Isom asked how they worked so hard and painted so well, their response was always "Ganbaru."



The Aha Moment



When Isom first arrived in Japan in 2005, he felt like it was surreal. The aha moment came when he saw that all the signs were no longer in English. There were pictures instead of the traditional alphabet. This realization was a clear indication that he was no longer in the U.S. anymore.



Is it Easier to Do Business as a Black Man Abroad Than in the U.S.?



Isom thinks that so much has changed in the U.S. since he moved to Japan that it is difficult to answer this question. He feels that doors are now open in the U.S. that were not open when he first moved to Japan. However, in Japan, the Japanese value hard work over anything else. At least in his experiences, race was not a factor when it came to working.



The Challenges of Working in Japan



Isom has faced challenges while working in Japan, such as cultural clashes. He finds that in the West, there is a focus on individuality when it comes to work and working with others. However, in Japan, community and like-mindedness are the driving forces. Everyone relies on their senpai to set the pace and the course of action. Isom thinks that both approaches have benefits.



Changing the Anime Industry



When asked about what he would change about the anime industry, Isom finds it hard to answer. He feels that it is not his position to change the industry. Instead, he thinks of D’art as an addition to the numerous studios in Japan that are expanding the medium of anime. They want to add to the landscape of characters and stories that fans think of when they think of anime.



Black Mentors



Isom looks up to many successful black mentors, including Ava DuVernay, Will Smith, Jay Z, Serena Williams, Rihanna, LeBron James, and Peter Ramsey, within his industry. He learns a lot from watching and reading about their individual journeys.



Advice for Reinventing Yourself Abroad



If you have the opportunity to move abroad, even for a short period of time, Isom advises you to do it. It will change your outlook on life. He believes that it is important to have an open mind when you travel because it will allow you to fully experience new cultures and practices.



Darnell Isom: Co-Founder of D'Art Shtajio



Being a twin, Isom's brother, Darnell, is a major motivational factor when it comes to driving toward goals. They always use each other's energy to push forward. Their pact from high school





