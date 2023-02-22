"Behind Kanye West's Split from Adidas: The Importance of Contractual Integrity in Business Partnerships"

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the credit ratings of Adidas, following the company's decision to end its partnership with rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. This move is expected to reduce Adidas' earnings by $1.3 billion this year, and analysts have warned of more challenges on the horizon. The company may face competitive pressures in the Chinese market and a contraction of consumer demand in Western countries.

Furthermore, Bernstein Research has predicted that Adidas' sales could fall by $2 billion in 2023, even if the partnership with West had not come to an end. Despite this, Adidas' shares have climbed 8% year-to-date and 47% since the termination of the deal with West in October 2022.

The decision to terminate the partnership with West may have been motivated by Adidas' attempt to cheat him out of his royalties. When West exposed their violation of their contract, instead of apologizing, the company offered him a new deal that would give him fewer royalties than he was previously receiving. This move is particularly significant given that West has made more money for Adidas than any other urban artist.

In contrast, Beyoncé, who also had a brand deal with Adidas, reportedly caused the company to lose nearly $50 million. However, she received a blanket fee of $20 million, even though she did not directly contribute to the company's profits. These actions suggest that Adidas may be prioritizing short-term gains over long-term partnerships and profitability.

It has been reported that Kanye West withdrew his money from Adidas after discovering that one of the board members of the sportswear giant was also on the board of Chase Bank. While some of West's statements may have been considered absurd, the contractual violation and the company's failure to address his concerns overshadowed this.

It appears that West was particularly offended by the deliberate violation of his contract, which he perceived to be malicious. The fact that one of the board members was also associated with a different institution may have reinforced his perception that the company was not acting in good faith.

While some of West's actions and statements may have been controversial, it is important to recognize that the company's breach of contract was a serious issue that needed to be addressed. By failing to do so, Adidas may have damaged its relationship with one of its most profitable and influential partners.

