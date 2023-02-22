The tough times for tech and biotech companies in Silicon Valley continue as LinkedIn announces plans to cut 91 jobs in the Bay Area. The employment-focused social network will be cutting staffing levels in Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and San Francisco, according to an official filing LinkedIn sent to California's labor agency.

LinkedIn announces Bay Area job cuts in latest round of tech layoffs Photo by Carles Rabada on Unsplash

This latest round of job cuts, along with other layoffs by tech and biotech companies since July 2022, have affected at least 20,100 jobs in the Bay Area. The region has seen numerous tech and biotech firms disclose plans to reduce employment levels, with some cutbacks already taking place, and some scheduled for the future.

LinkedIn has disclosed that the affected employees do not have the right to displace other workers, and the workers are not represented by a union. According to the company's filing with the Employment Development Department (EDD), the employee terminations occurred on February 13.

The affected employees were in 1000 West Maude Avenue in Sunnyvale, 700 East Middlefield Road in Mountain View, and 222 Second Street in San Francisco. LinkedIn has not specified in the WARN filing how many layoffs have occurred in each respective city.

The Bay Area has seen numerous job losses from tech and biotech firms over the last few years. Along with LinkedIn's recent layoffs, companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have also made staffing reductions. Facebook (Meta Platforms), Google, and Salesforce have been some of the tech and biotech companies with the most job cuts in the Bay Area since mid-2022.

The cutbacks are expected to be permanent, according to Claire Janes, a LinkedIn senior global program manager, in the WARN letter sent to the EDD.

As the tech industry in the Bay Area continues to face tough times, job cuts are becoming increasingly common. It remains to be seen how long this trend will continue, and if the industry will recover soon.