Former Mexican Security Chief Convicted in US Drug Case

A former Mexican security chief, Genaro García Luna, was convicted on February 21, 2023, in the United States for taking massive bribes to protect drug cartels he was supposed to combat. This conviction marks the highest-ranking official ever to be tried in the United States.

García Luna was in charge of Mexico's federal police and later became the country's top public safety official from 2006 to 2012. He denied the allegations and his lawyers argued that the charges were based on lies from criminals who wanted to punish his drug-fighting efforts and to get sentencing breaks for themselves by helping prosecutors. However, an anonymous New York federal court jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict in the drug trafficking case against him.

He was convicted on charges that included engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. García Luna faces at least 20 years and up to life in prison at his sentencing, set for June 27.

The case had political ramifications on both sides of the border. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticizing ex-President Felipe Calderón’s administration for at a minimum, putting García Luna in charge of Mexico’s security. López Obrador has called for investigations into officials who worked with García Luna during Calderón’s administration.

The case has highlighted the issue of corruption in Mexico, where drug cartels have long infiltrated and corrupted government officials. The drug trafficking case against García Luna has brought this issue to the forefront and has led to concerns about high-level corruption in the Mexican government.

García Luna's work had introduced him to high-level American politicians and other officials who considered him a key cartel-fighting partner. However, he was convicted for taking millions of dollars in cartel cash, meeting with major traffickers, and keeping law enforcement at bay.

The trial was peppered with glimpses of such narco-extravagances as a private zoo with a lion, a hippo, white tigers, and more. Jurors heard about tons of cocaine moving through Latin America in shipping containers, go-fast boats, private jets, planes, trains, and even submarines.

The conviction of García Luna marks a significant victory for authorities fighting drug trafficking, and sends a message that corruption at any level will not be tolerated. The case is expected to have ripple effects and could spur investigations into other officials suspected of corruption.

