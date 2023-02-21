"Gas Main Leak in Antioch: Road Closures and Evacuations Ordered" Photo by Frantzou Fleurine on Unsplash

Gas leaks can be a dangerous and potentially deadly occurrence. Unfortunately, they can happen at any time, anywhere, and without warning. Such was the case in Antioch, California, where a gas main leak caused road closures and evacuations.

According to a report from KRON4 News, the Antioch Police Department urged people to avoid the area of Goldcrest Drive between Knollcrest Drive and Green Hills Way due to the gas main leak. PG&E, the local utility company, was working to repair the leak, but the roadway was closed for at least two hours.

As a safety precaution, police ordered evacuations for some residents in the affected area. However, police have stated that all residents are safe.

Gas leaks are serious and can result in dangerous explosions or fires. That is why it is important to know what to do in the event of a gas leak.

If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak, follow these safety precautions:

Leave the area immediately: If you smell gas, leave the area right away. Don't use any electrical devices or turn on/off any switches, and don't use your phone until you are a safe distance away. Call 911 or your local gas company: Once you are safe, call 911 or your local gas company. They will send someone to investigate and fix the problem. Don't go back into the area until it is safe: Wait until your local gas company has given you the all-clear to return to the area.

Gas leaks are dangerous and can result in serious harm or death. If you suspect a gas leak, follow the above steps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

In conclusion, gas leaks are serious and can be deadly. If you suspect a gas leak, leave the area immediately, call 911 or your local gas company, and wait for the all-clear to return. Stay safe!

