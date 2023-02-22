Exploring Attraction and Stereotypes

In a world where equality is subjective, it is important to note that the dating world is still a free-for-all. However, one aspect of preference that stands out is height. Many women in modern society prefer taller men, and it's understandable why. They want to feel safe and protected, which provides a necessary sense of psychological and emotional security. Conversely, men prefer shorter women.

Tall guys may prefer short girls for various reasons. It is not a universal truth that all tall guys prefer short girls, but some may find shorter girls more feminine and cute. This perception is not necessarily based on reality, but it could be reinforced by the fact that shorter girls may need assistance in reaching high shelves or other high places.

Additionally, some tall guys may find it easier and more enjoyable to cuddle and hug a shorter girl because of the height difference. This physical display of affection may make the tall guy feel more protective and the short girl feel comforted and cared for.

It is not necessarily true that short girls are more fun in bed, but some people may believe that they are easier to maneuver and experiment with due to their smaller size. However, the success of a relationship is not solely based on sexual satisfaction. There is also something called the "necktie syndrome," which suggests that shorter men prefer women who are less intelligent. It is important to recognize that there are always causes and effects to everything that is going on in the dating world.

Lastly, some tall guys may feel a primal instinct to protect shorter girls. This may make them feel more empowered and contribute to their self-esteem. However, this instinct should not be the sole basis for a relationship and both parties should feel happy and content with themselves and each other.

It is safe to say that men are not attracted to tall women. In fact, shorter women are more likely to be in long-term relationships or marriages. For an American woman, being considered "tall" is any height over 5'4". So, if you are single and tall, it could be that the average man is not attracted to tall women, and taller men are more attracted to shorter women. This puts tall women at a major disadvantage in the dating market.

In a study of 10,000 people born in the UK in 1958, it was found that shorter women are more likely to have long-term relationships with men and more likely to have children. The study revealed that those women who were between 1.51 and 1.58 meters were most likely to be married and have children by the age of 42, even after accounting for social class. On the other hand, the study also found that women prefer men who are taller than average, with a man of 1.83 meters being more likely to have a partner and children than a man standing at the average height of 1.77 meters.

Daniel Nettle of the Open University, who led the research, notes that the reason why men prefer smaller women is unclear, as there is no evidence to suggest that shorter women conceive more quickly or are more fertile in contemporary populations. However, Nettle suggests that men are drawn to things that were a cue for fertility in our evolutionary past. He suggests that in one sense, tallness is a negative cue as tall women reach puberty later and their secondary sexual characteristics develop somewhat later.

Nettle also notes that the finding that men prefer smaller mates while women prefer taller ones suggests that the height disparity between the sexes is likely to continue. The genetics of height are poorly understood, and Nettle notes that the height of the mother and father tends to correlate with that of their children. Therefore, choosing a tall husband may lead to tall daughters. However, Nettle emphasizes that this choice must also select a factor linked to the sex of the child, which maintains the difference in height between men and women.

Recently, a writer named Feminist Jones sparked outrage on Twitter by stating that men are attracted to short women because they seem easier to dominate and control. She mocked short women, saying they "don't know" this fact, and that "the smaller a woman is, the younger she appears, and that's attractive to many men."

Many Twitter users responded with passionate disagreement. Short women insisted that men do not perceive them as weak, and they criticized Jones for body-shaming and blaming women for the way they look and men's reactions to them. Others pointed out that her Twitter take is hardly feminist and that it is wrong to assume men who like short women are somehow predatory.

The backlash has caused Jones to delete her account, but the criticism continues. While it is true that some men may be attracted to short women because they feel more controllable, it is important to recognize that this is not true for all men, and that it is wrong to generalize women based on their height. It is time to stop body-shaming and blaming women for men's actions and start embracing all body types.

Yong, Sable. “Why Is Everyone Obsessed with Dating Someone Tall?” GQ, 11 Dec. 2019, https://www.gq.com/story/tall-men-overrated.

Young, Emma. “Short Women More Successful with Men.” New Scientist, 14 Aug. 2002, https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn2617-short-women-more-successful-with-men/.

MSN. “Why Do Tall Guys Like Short Girls? 5 Real Reasons.” MSN, 25 July 2019, www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/relationships/why-do-tall-guys-like-short-girls-5-real-reasons/ar-AA14WHIU.

