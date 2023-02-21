From Hero to Negative Stereotype: The Evolution of "Uncle Tom" in American Culture

Josiah Henson and His Lumbering Operations in Canada Photo by jb quinnon

The term "Uncle Tom" originated as the title character of Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin," which was a powerful anti-slavery work. However, in the years following the Civil War, the term took on a negative connotation, particularly among African Americans, as it was used to describe black individuals who were perceived as subservient to white authority or who appeared to prioritize the interests of white people over those of their own community.

The negative connotation of the term "Uncle Tom" is often associated with the minstrel show versions of "Uncle Tom's Cabin" that were popular in the late 19th century. These shows often depicted black characters as buffoonish and subservient, perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes.

In these shows, the character of Uncle Tom was often played by a white actor in blackface, further reinforcing the idea that black people were inferior and needed to be controlled by white people. The popularity of these shows helped to solidify the negative connotation of the term "Uncle Tom" as a descriptor for a black person who was seen as servile or overly deferential to white authority.

Before the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe, a memoir was written by a formerly enslaved African-American living in Canada named Josiah Henson. Henson’s life story was the inspiration for Stowe’s novel, which sold 3,000 copies on its first day of publication in 1852. By the end of its first year in print, the book had sold over 300,000 copies in the US alone, going on to become the best-selling novel of the 19th century.

Josiah Henson was born near Port Tobacco, Maryland, around 1789. His first memory was of his father being whipped, having his ear cut off, and being sold south as punishment for striking a white man who had attempted to rape his wife. Henson was later separated from his mother and sold to a child trafficker, but soon fell deathly ill. The slave trader offered the boy to Henson’s mother’s owner, an alcoholic gambler named Isaac Riley, for a bargain: free of charge if the young Henson died, a barter of some horseshoeing work if he survived.

Henson eventually became Riley’s market man in the nation’s capital. He rubbed shoulders with eminent lawyers and businessmen and learned the skills of running a business. Despite not being able to read, Henson also became a great preacher, memorizing verses and relying on his eloquence and natural sense of humor to connect with parishioners. A white minister convinced him to secretly raise money to purchase his own freedom while traveling between the Riley family’s farms. The minister arranged for churches to host Henson, and he raised $350 towards his emancipation, but Riley swindled him out of the money and tried to sell him south to New Orleans.

Henson narrowly avoided that harsh fate through a highly providential twist of events. In 1830, Henson ran away with his wife and two youngest children. They walked more than 600 miles to Canada. Once in a new land, Henson helped start a freeman settlement called the British American Institute, in an area called Dawn, which became known as one of the final stops on the Underground Railroad. Henson repeatedly returned to the US to guide 118 other slaves to freedom.

In addition to his service to the school, Henson ran a farm, started a gristmill, bred horses, and built a sawmill for high-quality black lumber. His business won him a medal at the first World's Fair in London ten years later.

Henson’s book garnered attention at the abolitionist reading room in Boston as well as in like-minded households throughout the North. When he met Harriet Beecher Stowe, he narrated the details of his life and misfortunes to her. She said she was glad it had been published and hoped it would open the eyes of the people to the enormity of the crime of holding men in bondage.

There were significant overlaps between the lives of Josiah Henson and Tom, the fictional slave in Stowe’s novel. Both were separated from their mothers while they begged not to tear the family apart. Both Josiah and Tom lived on plantations in Kentucky. Both would cross the Ohio River in their daring escapes. Above all, it was Josiah’s faith in God in the face of hardship that fused him to Stowe’s hero, for both Tom and Josiah were strongly religious men.

During the 20th century, the reputation of Uncle Tom's Cabin became problematic due to criticisms from Black writers such as Richard Wright and James Baldwin, who saw it as perpetuating racist and patronizing depictions of Black characters. This was in contrast to Langston Hughes' view of the novel as a "moral battle cry." The term "Uncle Tom" also became an insult used to describe a Black person who was seen as subservient or complicit with oppression by whites. The origins of this sense can be traced back to the early 20th century, and it has been attributed to figures such as Marcus Garvey and George Alexander McGuire. Today, the novel's portrayal of Black characters is widely seen as racist and demeaning.