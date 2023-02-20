"The Woman's Club Movement and Adult Education."

The Importance of Women in the Advancement of Civilization

In a 1930 Journal of Education article, the author discusses the division of society into three classes: the upper class, the middle class, and the lower class. The upper class, consisting of the wealthy elite, are described as consuming but not producing culture. The middle class, on the other hand, is viewed as the backbone of civilization, being largely composed of the propertied and professional class. This group is seen as the source of our scientists, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and writers. They have normal-sized families, operate industries and small businesses, and are financially and economically independent. The author believes that it is the great middle class that provides the push, ambition, and urge for progress.

Women have always played a crucial role in society and are now making their mark in nearly all fields of business, including big business. With their sharp insights, economical natures, sense of justice, and disregard for political affiliations, women are poised to bring about positive change in the world of business. Club work and the Adult Education Movement provide women with the opportunity for intellectual growth and an appreciation of knowledge and leisure. Women are the ones who make the homes, train and influence the young, and set the pace and tone of community life.

The distinction between business and industry is also discussed. Industry involves the physical mechanisms of production and distribution, while business deals with the process and is essentially a game of speculation and guesswork. Women, with their conservatism, are likely to bring stability to the business world once they have entered it in large numbers. Regardless of their future occupations, women will always be in control of the home industry and will continue to influence the world in their unique way.

In conclusion, women have always played a critical role in the advancement of civilization and will continue to do so in the future. With the help of various study clubs and the Adult Education Movement, women are poised to bring about a happier and healthier future for all. As Lord Acton, the great historian, wrote, "historical thinking is better than historical fact." Women's contributions to society, both in the past and in the present, demonstrate the truth of this statement and highlight the significance of women in the advancement of civilization.

"The Woman's Club Movement and Adult Education." Journal of Education, vol. 111, no. 9, 3 Mar. 1930, pp. 259-260.

