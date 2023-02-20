Study Finds People with Inferiority Complexes Tend to Create Arbitrary Reasons to Feel Superior to Others



According to a new study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, individuals with inferiority complexes tend to create arbitrary reasons to feel superior to others. These reasons are often based on personal characteristics such as weight, smoking habits, employment status, or relationship status, rather than any objectively significant accomplishment.



The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Texas at Austin. The team analyzed data from over 1,000 participants who completed a series of surveys measuring various personality traits, including self-esteem and levels of neuroticism.



Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash



The results showed that individuals with lower self-esteem and higher levels of neuroticism were more likely to create arbitrary reasons to feel superior to others. This behavior is often referred to as "downward social comparison" in psychology, where an individual compares themselves to others who they perceive to be worse off in some way.



"Our findings suggest that people with inferiority complexes tend to engage in downward social comparison as a way of boosting their own self-esteem," said Dr. Elizabeth Pinel, lead author of the study. "By focusing on these arbitrary reasons to feel superior, they are able to momentarily alleviate feelings of inadequacy."



The study also found that this behavior is not limited to any particular demographic group, but rather is present across various ages, genders, and ethnicities.



These findings are consistent with previous research on inferiority complexes and their impact on social behavior. For example, a study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology found that individuals with inferiority complexes tend to be more aggressive towards others, especially when their self-esteem is threatened.



While the study sheds light on the behavior of individuals with inferiority complexes, it also highlights the need for interventions to address this issue. One potential solution is cognitive-behavioral therapy, which helps individuals to identify and challenge negative thought patterns that contribute to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.



Sources:



Pinel, E. C., Long, A. E., & Landau, M. J. (2021). The role of inferiority in social comparison. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 121(1), 28–49. https://doi.org/10.1037/pspp0000386



Gibbons, F. X., Gerrard, M., & Lane, D. J. (2003). A social comparison theory analysis of aggression. Journal of Abnormal Psychology, 112(4), 610–618. https://doi.org/10.1037/0021-843x.112.4.610