How McDonald's contributed to the obesity epidemic in America

McDonald's contributed to the obesity epidemic in America

Obesity is a complex issue with multiple factors involved, such as genetics, environment, lifestyle, and culture. However, one of the most visible and controversial contributors to the rise of obesity in America is fast food, especially McDonald's. As Marcia Chatelain argues in her book, Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, McDonald's has not only capitalized on the demand for cheap and convenient food, but also shaped the tastes, habits, and health of its customers, particularly in black neighborhoods where poverty and segregation limit access to fresh and diverse food options.

To understand the possible cause and effect of obesity with McDonald's, we need to look at the history and practices of the company. Since its founding in 1955, McDonald's has been a symbol of American capitalism and consumerism, as well as a pioneer of the fast food industry. Its signature items, such as the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and the French fries, are iconic not only for their taste but also for their ubiquity. McDonald's has over 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries, serving millions of customers every day. In the US, McDonald's is the largest fast food chain, with about 14,000 locations and $38 billion in revenue in 2019.

However, this success has come at a cost. McDonald's has been criticized for various aspects of its operations, from its labor practices (low wages, no benefits, anti-union policies) to its environmental impact (massive waste, deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions) to its health effects (high calories, sugar, salt, fat, additives). While McDonald's has made some changes in response to these criticisms, such as offering salads, apple slices, and milk instead of soda in Happy Meals, the core of its menu remains largely the same: burgers, fries, and soda. These items are not only high in calories and fat, but also addictive and habit-forming, according to some studies.

Moreover, McDonald's has targeted its marketing and advertising to children, especially those in low-income and minority communities, who are more likely to be overweight and obese. McDonald's has used various tactics to appeal to kids, such as colorful packaging, toys, games, and celebrity endorsements. By associating its brand with fun, happiness, and friendship, McDonald's has created a positive image that encourages kids to pester their parents for a visit. Once inside, kids are bombarded with visual and audio stimuli that trigger their cravings for high-calorie foods and drinks. Even the play areas, which are supposed to promote physical activity, may not be as effective as outdoor or structured sports in reducing obesity, according to some studies.

As a result, McDonald's has become a symbol of the obesity epidemic in America, and a target of public health campaigns and legal actions. Some critics argue that McDonald's should be held responsible for the health problems of its customers, and that it should pay for the medical costs and damages of obesity-related diseases. Others argue that McDonald's is just a symptom of a larger problem, which is the unequal distribution of food and health resources in society. They point out that McDonald's is not the only fast food chain, nor the only source of unhealthy food, in America, and that blaming McDonald's alone is unfair and ineffective.

So, what can we learn from the possible cause and effect of obesity with McDonald's? One lesson is that we need to be aware of the power of food marketing and advertising, and how they shape our preferences and behaviors. Another lesson is that we need to demand more transparency and accountability from food companies, especially those that target vulnerable populations. We also need to advocate for policies and programs that promote access to

