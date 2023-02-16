mom made it Photo by jb quinnon

"Balancing the Burden: The Interrelated Challenges of Student Debt and High Childcare Costs"

by. JB Quinnon

As a parent with student debt, it can be difficult to balance the financial demands of raising a family with the burden of student loans. The challenges of high childcare costs and student debt are interrelated, with both posing significant barriers to financial stability for millions of American families.

According to a recent study by Credit Karma, more than half of people with student loans feel that their future financial stability depends on erasing that debt. With the average loan balance for Americans with student debt at around $30,000 and nearly tripling since 1985, it's no surprise that borrowers are struggling to cope with the impact of inflation.

The study found that about one-quarter of borrowers are now using money previously put towards loan repayments for bills and necessities instead. These financial pressures are compounded by the high cost of childcare, which prevents many parents, particularly women, from working and earning a stable income. A survey cited in a CBS News MoneyWatch article found that most parents are unwilling to pay more than a quarter of their paycheck on childcare costs. Access and scheduling are also major barriers, with many parents struggling to find care outside of traditional working hours or providers that offer flexible, part-time schedules. The financial burden of childcare is forcing many parents out of the workforce, with consequences for their financial security and earning potential in the long term.

Moreover, the childcare crisis is costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars in lost earnings, productivity, and revenue. Affordable, high-quality childcare is essential to ensure a stable financial future for families and the overall economy. Similarly, reducing the burden of student debt could help alleviate the financial pressures facing millions of Americans.

The Biden administration's student-debt relief program promised to forgive up to $20,000, but its legal limbo, pending Supreme Court hearings later this year, has left many borrowers uncertain about their financial future. In conclusion, the challenges of high childcare costs and student debt are significant and interrelated.

As a society, we must recognize the importance of affordable childcare and work towards reducing the burden of student debt to ensure a stable financial future for families and the overall economy.

CBS News MoneyWatch. "Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program Is in Limbo. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know." CBS News, 10 Feb. 2023, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/student-loan-2023-relief-biden/ . Accessed 15 Feb. 2023.