Title: The Rise and Fall of Kanye West's Footwear Empire

JB Quinnon

Chapter 1: The Beginning of a Collaboration Adidas and Kanye West had a partnership that started in 2013 and lasted until October 2022.

The two brands had come together to bring new and innovative designs to the footwear market. Kanye West had a vision of creating giant footwear that would make a statement on the streets, and Balenciaga helped him bring that vision to life with the Steroid Boots. The boots were made from a single mold and were thick in volume but lightweight. This collaboration solidified Kanye's reign as the king of giant footwear.

Chapter 2: The Battle with Other Brands In 2019,

The Jordan Brand generated a higher revenue of $3.14 billion compared to the Yeezy brand's $1.3 billion. However, Kanye West took home $10 million more in royalties than Michael Jordan. This highlights the importance of negotiating favorable royalty agreements for personal earnings. The Yeezy brand generated $1.5 billion less in revenue, but Kanye's higher royalty percentage allowed him to earn more personally.

Chapter 3: The Accusations Against Adidas In June 2022,

Kanye West accused Adidas of copying the design of his Yeezy slides. He claimed that the Adilette 22 slides were a "fake Yeezy made by Adidas themselves." This wasn't the first time that West had accused a brand of copying his designs. In August 2022, he went off on Adidas on Instagram, accusing the company of several things, including creating Yeezy Day without his approval and hiring people who worked for him without his approval. In September 2022, West claimed that Adidas offered him a $1 billion buyout. He expressed his frustration with the company on social media, alleging that they released products without his approval and tried to color his shoes without his consent.

Chapter 4: The End of a Partnership In October 2022, JPMorgan cut ties with Kanye West and Yeezy, LLC.

This decision was not related to West's recent controversies but was sent after an interview he gave in which he announced his intention to stop banking with JPMorgan. Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer announced that Adidas plans to release more Yeezy's under its own branding, despite objections from Kanye West. The company has sole ownership of all design rights and intends to use them as early as 2023. On November 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it will begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct made against Kanye West, including verbal abuse, bullying, offensive remarks, and sexual harassment.

Chapter 5: The Legacy of Adidas Adidas has a complicated history, having been founded by members of the Nazi Party and turning its shoe factories into Nazi munitions factories during World War II.

However, the company was also responsible for outfitting legendary Black U.S. runner Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympic games held in Nazi Germany. Jing Ulrich, a representative from JPMorgan and a member of the supervisory board at Adidas, has noted that despite the recent cuts in RRR by the Chinese government, the property market remains a major risk to China's economic growth. Ulrich believes that the Chinese government will keep policy restrictions on the property sector tight to prevent potential instability in the market. Conclusion Kanye West's footwear empire had a tumultuous journey, with many ups and downs. Despite the controversies and allegations, Kanye's vision of creating giant footwear will always be remembered as a bold and innovative move in the fashion industry. Adidas will continue to be a major player in the footwear market, with its complicated history and ongoing challenges. The legacy of Kanye West and Adidas will continue to impact the fashion industry for years to come.

