Title: The Rise and Fall of Kanye West's Footwear Empire

P world news network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoCRA_0kmJrunx00
yeezyPhoto byhttps://www.themoviedb.org/

Title: The Rise and Fall of Kanye West's Footwear Empire

JB Quinnon

full article

https://www.sdotvenom.com/kanye-s-crusade-against-corporate-bullying-a-cause-for-justice

Chapter 1: The Beginning of a Collaboration Adidas and Kanye West had a partnership that started in 2013 and lasted until October 2022.

The two brands had come together to bring new and innovative designs to the footwear market. Kanye West had a vision of creating giant footwear that would make a statement on the streets, and Balenciaga helped him bring that vision to life with the Steroid Boots. The boots were made from a single mold and were thick in volume but lightweight. This collaboration solidified Kanye's reign as the king of giant footwear.

Chapter 2: The Battle with Other Brands In 2019,

The Jordan Brand generated a higher revenue of $3.14 billion compared to the Yeezy brand's $1.3 billion. However, Kanye West took home $10 million more in royalties than Michael Jordan. This highlights the importance of negotiating favorable royalty agreements for personal earnings. The Yeezy brand generated $1.5 billion less in revenue, but Kanye's higher royalty percentage allowed him to earn more personally.

Chapter 3: The Accusations Against Adidas In June 2022,

Kanye West accused Adidas of copying the design of his Yeezy slides. He claimed that the Adilette 22 slides were a "fake Yeezy made by Adidas themselves." This wasn't the first time that West had accused a brand of copying his designs. In August 2022, he went off on Adidas on Instagram, accusing the company of several things, including creating Yeezy Day without his approval and hiring people who worked for him without his approval. In September 2022, West claimed that Adidas offered him a $1 billion buyout. He expressed his frustration with the company on social media, alleging that they released products without his approval and tried to color his shoes without his consent.

Chapter 4: The End of a Partnership In October 2022, JPMorgan cut ties with Kanye West and Yeezy, LLC.

This decision was not related to West's recent controversies but was sent after an interview he gave in which he announced his intention to stop banking with JPMorgan. Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer announced that Adidas plans to release more Yeezy's under its own branding, despite objections from Kanye West. The company has sole ownership of all design rights and intends to use them as early as 2023. On November 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it will begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct made against Kanye West, including verbal abuse, bullying, offensive remarks, and sexual harassment.

Chapter 5: The Legacy of Adidas Adidas has a complicated history, having been founded by members of the Nazi Party and turning its shoe factories into Nazi munitions factories during World War II.

However, the company was also responsible for outfitting legendary Black U.S. runner Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympic games held in Nazi Germany. Jing Ulrich, a representative from JPMorgan and a member of the supervisory board at Adidas, has noted that despite the recent cuts in RRR by the Chinese government, the property market remains a major risk to China's economic growth. Ulrich believes that the Chinese government will keep policy restrictions on the property sector tight to prevent potential instability in the market. Conclusion Kanye West's footwear empire had a tumultuous journey, with many ups and downs. Despite the controversies and allegations, Kanye's vision of creating giant footwear will always be remembered as a bold and innovative move in the fashion industry. Adidas will continue to be a major player in the footwear market, with its complicated history and ongoing challenges. The legacy of Kanye West and Adidas will continue to impact the fashion industry for years to come.

"Kanye might have topped himself with these enormous Balenciaga boots." GQ Magazine. Condé Nast, 21 Oct. 2021, https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/fashion/article/kanye-enormous-balenciaga-boots/.

Dolan, Leah. "Look of the Week: With these big red boots, fashion is entering its silly era." CNN, 10 Feb. 2023, https://www.cnn.com/style/amp/mschf-big-red-boots/index.html.

Forbes. (2019, August 28). "The NBA's Richest Shoe Deals: LeBron, Kobe And Durant Are Still No Match For Michael Jordan." Forbes.com, https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2019/08/28/the-nbas-richest-shoe-deals-lebron-kobe-and-durant-are-still-no-match-for-michael-jordan/?sh=728407743d02.

Spin.ph. (2020, April 26). "Kanye West earns more from Yeezys than Jordan does from Air Jordan, says Forbes." Spin.ph, https://www.spin.ph/life/active-lifestyle/kanye-west-earns-more-from-yeezys-than-jordan-does-from-air-jordan-says-forbes-a1017-20200426.

West, Kanye. "Kanye West accuses Adidas of copying Yeezy designs: ‘I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more’." Yahoo News, 13 June 2022, https://news.yahoo.com/kanye-west-accuses-adidas-of-copying-061505267.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall. Accessed 13 Feb. 2023.

"Kanye West Rips Adidas for Lying." FanNation, 2 Aug. 2022, www.si.com/fannation/sneakers/news/kanye-west-goes-off-on-adidas.

"Kanye West Says Adidas Offered $1 Billion Buyout From Yeezy Venture." Business of Fashion, 13 Sep. 2022, https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/retail/kanye-west-says-adidas-offered-1-billion-buyout-from-yeezy-venture/?_gl=1*596ici*_ga*RFZyU2ZNZnFVVVczNy04ejNGYXRucmJrblczNUEzeF9MM1BRb0o3VjRITlJkaW1Fb1hwZHpRdDBIUS1vdWdPMA.

"Ye Claims Adidas Offered $1 Billion USD Buyout, Wants to Leave or Take Over Shoe Factories." Hypebeast, 6 Sep. 2022, https://hypebeast.com/2022/9/kanye-west-adidas-1-billion-usd-yeezy-buyout-claim-buy-shoe-factory-info.

"JPMorgan Actually Cut Ties with Kanye Before His Antisemitic Tweets." The Daily Beast, The Daily Beast Company LLC, 12 Jan. 2023, www.thedailybeast

"Jing Ulrich." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, www.forbes.com/profile/jing-ulrich/?sh=24b001984333, accessed 12 Feb. 2023.

"To Our Shareholders: Supervisory Board." adidas Group Report, 2021, report.adidas-group.com/2021/en/to-our-shareholders/supervisory-board.html, accessed 12 Feb. 2023.

Ulrich, Jing. "China's Property Market Remains a Key Risk to Growth." Financial Times, 12 Feb. 2023, https://www.ft.com/content/19a66841-938c-350f-bce2-703bab397f43, accessed 12 Feb. 2023.

Harrington, Gayle, and Robert North. “Adidas to Launch Investigation into Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior Made against Kanye West.” CNN, Cable News Network, 25 Nov. 2022, www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/business/adidas-kanye-west-investigation/index.html.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kanye# Adidas# Yeezy# Fashion# Sneakers

Comments / 7

Published by

Welcome to our local news blog, your one-stop source for all the latest news and happenings in our community. Our mission is to provide accurate, timely, and relevant information to our readers, keeping them informed and connected to the events.

Pittsburg, CA
416 followers

More from P world news network

Antioch, CA

"Gas Main Leak in Antioch: Road Closures and Evacuations Ordered"

Gas leaks can be a dangerous and potentially deadly occurrence. Unfortunately, they can happen at any time, anywhere, and without warning. Such was the case in Antioch, California, where a gas main leak caused road closures and evacuations.

Read full story

"From Stop Asian Hate to Shaming Asian Women: The Hypocrisy of Hate"

In recent times, there has been a noticeable shift in the dating landscape with some men opting to travel to other countries to find partners, commonly referred to as the Passport Bros. However, this trend has also attracted criticism from some African-American women who have made derogatory comments about the women from other countries that these men pursue. This has caused a backlash from supporters of these women, highlighting the unfairness and insensitivity of these comments.

Read full story
4 comments

From Hero to Negative Stereotype: The Evolution of "Uncle Tom" in American Culture

From Hero to Negative Stereotype: The Evolution of "Uncle Tom" in American Culture. The term "Uncle Tom" originated as the title character of Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin," which was a powerful anti-slavery work. However, in the years following the Civil War, the term took on a negative connotation, particularly among African Americans, as it was used to describe black individuals who were perceived as subservient to white authority or who appeared to prioritize the interests of white people over those of their own community.

Read full story
16 comments

"Beyond Degrees: Tackling Low Literacy Rates in a Highly Educated Society"

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the percentage of adults in the United States with a bachelor's degree or higher. This is a positive trend that highlights the importance of education in achieving economic success and social mobility. However, recent statistics reveal that more than half of Americans between the ages of 16 and 74 (54%) read below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level. This shocking statistic highlights the need to address low literacy rates in the U.S., even as educational attainment increases.

Read full story

Naomi Campbell's History of Violence and the Chris Brown Comparison?

"Naomi Campbell's History of Violence and the Chris Brown Comparison The Gender Double Standard in Celebrity Accountability for Violent Behavior" In light of recent discussions about celebrity accountability and violence, this article focuses on supermodel Naomi Campbell's well-documented history of violent behavior, which includes multiple assault convictions and allegations made by former employees. Despite her past actions, Campbell has enjoyed a successful career in the fashion industry, marking 33 years in the business.

Read full story

"The Woman's Club Movement and Adult Education."

The Importance of Women in the Advancement of Civilization. In a 1930 Journal of Education article, the author discusses the division of society into three classes: the upper class, the middle class, and the lower class. The upper class, consisting of the wealthy elite, are described as consuming but not producing culture. The middle class, on the other hand, is viewed as the backbone of civilization, being largely composed of the propertied and professional class. This group is seen as the source of our scientists, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and writers. They have normal-sized families, operate industries and small businesses, and are financially and economically independent. The author believes that it is the great middle class that provides the push, ambition, and urge for progress.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburg, CA

NCS Basketball Playoffs: Pittsburg Boys Shock Berkeley in Come-From-Behind Victory

The North Coast Section's Division I playoffs saw a thrilling upset as the Pittsburg boys' basketball team stunned the fifth-seeded Berkeley in a come-from-behind victory. The Pirates, seeded 12th, won 47-44 against Berkeley in a game that saw them trailing by as many as 13 points. The win was historic for Pittsburg, and the players celebrated joyously, aware of the enormity of their victory.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Study Finds People with Inferiority Complexes Tend to Create Arbitrary Reasons to Feel Superior to Others

Study Finds People with Inferiority Complexes Tend to Create Arbitrary Reasons to Feel Superior to Others. According to a new study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, individuals with inferiority complexes tend to create arbitrary reasons to feel superior to others. These reasons are often based on personal characteristics such as weight, smoking habits, employment status, or relationship status, rather than any objectively significant accomplishment.

Read full story
80 comments

How McDonald's contributed to the obesity epidemic in America

McDonald's contributed to the obesity epidemic in America. Obesity is a complex issue with multiple factors involved, such as genetics, environment, lifestyle, and culture. However, one of the most visible and controversial contributors to the rise of obesity in America is fast food, especially McDonald's. As Marcia Chatelain argues in her book, Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, McDonald's has not only capitalized on the demand for cheap and convenient food, but also shaped the tastes, habits, and health of its customers, particularly in black neighborhoods where poverty and segregation limit access to fresh and diverse food options.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

"This State Financial Mismanagement Diverted Child Support and couldn't account for Billions from Education Funds"

"This State Financial Mismanagement Diverted Child Support and couldn't account for Billions from Education Funds" It is concerning to hear about the mismanagement of funds in California, especially in areas that affect vulnerable populations such as children and education. It is important for the state government to be transparent and accountable with how they are using public funds.

Read full story
53 comments
California State

Are California's Policies Failing Low-Income Fathers and Contributed to the Crisis of mass Incarceration

"Unpaid Child Support and Mass Incarceration: How California's Policies Are Failing Low-Income Fathers and may have Contributed to the Crisis of mass Incarceration" Child support collections doubled from $8 billion in 1992 to nearly $16 billion in 1999 under the Clinton Administration. By 1999, the number of incarcerated Black men had increased to more than 600,000!

Read full story
141 comments

"The Love Hormone Connection: Exploring the Link Between Oxytocin, Intimacy, and Marital Satisfaction"

Oxytocin and Marital Satisfaction: Exploring the Link Between intimate Experience, Hormonal Factors, and Long-term Relationships. This article talks about the importance of respecting diversity and individual preferences in the dating market, and cites "Why Virgins May Have Happier Marriages" by Christian Gollayan as discussing the potential benefits of waiting until marriage to have sex for stronger emotional connections, trust, and commitment in relationships.

Read full story

Adidas Faces Losses After Ending Collaboration with Kanye West and Struggles with Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line

The news of Adidas' potential losses and the declining sales of the Ivy Park clothing line is unfortunate, but it is not a unique occurrence in the world of fashion. Even the most successful brands can experience setbacks, and the industry is notoriously difficult to navigate.

Read full story
3 comments

E-40: From Rapper to Investor - A Black History Story

E-40: From Rapper to Investor - A Black History Story. E-40 is a rapper who has made a name for himself in the music industry, but he has also made a significant impact in the world of startup investments. Born Earl Stevens, he grew up in the Bay Area of California and began his music career in the late 1980s. He is known for his unique style and slang, which has become synonymous with Bay Area rap.

Read full story
6 comments

Teacher's union's are Tied to Private Prisons

"From Donations to Detention Centers: The Interconnected Web of AFT, Congressional Caucuses, and the Obama Administration's Ties to Private Prisons" The private prison industry has been profiting from the over-incarceration and exploitation of people of color in the United States.

Read full story
49 comments

"Terrence Howard and Esther Rolle's Shared Perspective: The Need for Men to be Men in Films"

"Terrence Howard and Esther Rolle's Shared Perspective: The Need for Black Men to be Men in Hollywood Films" Terrence Howard, known for his roles as strong men of power and authority, recently spoke about the tendency to make Black men effeminate and not allow them to be strong and powerful in films. He argued that "the man has been demonized" and that "the strength in character and faults that come with a man are necessary for balance." Howard believes that the film industry needs to expand its stories to allow men to be men and simultaneously appreciate a woman's beauty.

Read full story

"Reading Below Grade Level: Shocking Statistics Reveal 54% of American Adults Have Low Literacy Skills"

https://www.sdotvenom.com/news-of-the-week-feb-11th. About 130 million adults in the U.S. have low literacy skills, meaning that more than half of Americans between the ages of 16 and 74 (54%) read below the equivalent of a sixth-grade level.

Read full story
247 comments

"Balancing the Burden: The Interrelated Challenges of Student Debt and High Childcare Costs"

"Balancing the Burden: The Interrelated Challenges of Student Debt and High Childcare Costs" As a parent with student debt, it can be difficult to balance the financial demands of raising a family with the burden of student loans. The challenges of high childcare costs and student debt are interrelated, with both posing significant barriers to financial stability for millions of American families.

Read full story
3 comments

"Food Stamp Restrictions: Can They Help or Hurt Children's Health?"

"Food Stamp Restrictions: Can They Help or Hurt Children's Health?" The debate surrounding the use of food stamps, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to purchase unhealthy foods, often referred to as "junk food." Some advocates argue that restricting the use of SNAP benefits for purchasing junk food could promote healthier eating habits among low-income families and reduce rates of obesity and related health problems.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburg, CA

"Out of Pittsburg to the Entertainment Industry: The Rise of Khoree 'The Poet'"

Khoree 'The Poet' is a Contemporary Spoken Word/R&B Artist from Pittsburg, California, who is making waves in the entertainment industry. With his clever and thought-provoking poetry set to smooth jazz and R&B music, he empowers and encourages women not to give up on love and hope. Khoree's unique style and delivery are fused with jazz and R&B instrumental elements, accompanied by smooth background vocals. His deep, Barry White-toned voice with an aggressive Teddy Pendergrass attitude make him stand out in the entertainment industry.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy