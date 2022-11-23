Fall Roof Maintenance in the Southeast

Ownerly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3QI9_0jD3ut9m00
Edge of roof shinglesPhoto by(Shutterstock/Victor Yarmolyuk)

As the seasons begin to change and we begin to enjoy our favorite fall activities, it’s important to remember to check in on your home's first line of protection against the elements! Your roof withstands storms, heat, cold, wind, hail, and other perils, so it’s important not to neglect roof maintenance.

How to maintain your roof in the fall

The most important thing to keep in mind is roof maintenance is not difficult or expensive, but neglect can quickly change that. If you follow the steps below, you can significantly extend your roof's life and have some peace of mind going into the holiday season.

In order to maintain your roof this fall, follow the simple steps below:

  1. Schedule a roof inspection for signs of damage from storms over the summer
    1. Ensure your chosen roofer checks for items such as missing, creased or damaged shingles, cracked pipes and flashings, plus other small inconsistencies that could lead to major problems!
  2. Maintain clean valleys—remove any fallen leaves and other debris
    1. If your roof has sections that hold a mass amount of leaves then you may incur large amounts of moisture. Keeping the roof clear so that it can do its job and shed water is the most important step in maintaining your roof as long as it doesn't have any other open issues that your roofer addressed with you.

These small steps can ensure your roof will do well throughout the fall and winter season.

Should I hire a roofer for cleaning and maintenance?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bz8Yl_0jD3ut9m00
Roof cleaning with high pressure cleanerPhoto by(Shuttertock/Marina Lohrbach)

If your roof has any issues that need to be addressed, that are not major, your roofer should be able to assist you and your family at a reasonable cost. If there are issues that have not turned into leaks yet, your preferred roofer will also be able to help you put a plan together to address the issues quickly.

“Removing dead straw and leaves from the roof surface is critical,'' said Hubert Miles, CMI, founder, and lead editor of Home Inspection Insider. “When debris accumulates on shingles, they hold moisture and can cause damage to the roof decking or ice damming in the winter”

As far as cleaning is concerned, most gutter cleaning companies will offer a roof blow off service where they will remove the debris from the roof while doing the gutter cleaning. This should be done at least once per year but can be done more often.

We always recommend having a professional handle either of these tasks.

How do I get rid of streaks from my roof?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjuU9_0jD3ut9m00
A half cleaned house roof shows the before and after effect of a roof cleaningPhoto by(Shutterstock/FrankHH)

Does your roof have streaks on it that make it look much older and in worse shape than it really is? If so, you may not need a new roof; you may only need to have your roof cleaned! Contact a company that offers softwashing for roofs, and they will be able to get your roof looking like new in no time!

