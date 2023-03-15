US Military Blames Russian Fighter Jets for Downed Drone in Black Sea

Photo by @krassenstein/Twitter

An American MQ-9 espionage drone crashed into the Black Sea on March 14, 2023, according to the US military's European Command, after being "intercepted" by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet. The US military has called this incident "reckless" and blamed Russian fighter jets for shooting down the drone. It would be the first known military interaction between the US and Russia since the conflict in Ukraine broke out more than a year ago if verified.

According to the Military, on March 14, two Russian Su-27s intercepted an American MQ-9 and repeatedly dropped gasoline on the drone, maybe to disable it. The propeller of the US drone reportedly got hit by one of the Russian craft before it crashed.

Russia's Defense Ministry has responded by denying communication with the US drone, and the Russian envoy to Washington has described the incident as a provocation. The US military is still determining exactly what happened, but it is obvious from the Russian pilots' behavior that it was risky and unprofessional.

Since the US and Russia have been at war for years, particularly over the situation in Ukraine, this episode serves as a reminder of the rising animosity between the two countries. This recent incident demonstrates that the two nations are still eager to use military force against one another and that the tensions have not subsided.

It serves as a reminder of the value of international diplomacy and intergovernmental dialogue. Misunderstandings and disagreements may occur in the absence of clear communication, with potentially disastrous results.

In conclusion, it is a worrying and disturbing development that Russian fighter jets shot down a US drone in the Black Sea. The incident brings to light the ongoing hostilities between the US and Russia as well as the necessity for better global diplomacy and communication.