Philadelphia Deploys Teams to Combat Opioid and Tranq Epidemic with State-Won Settlement Funds

Those who are battling an addiction to opioids or tranq are going to receive assistance from teams that are being deployed in Philadelphia. People in the Kensington area of Philadelphia have been battling with addictions to fentanyl and a new medication called tranq for several decades, making this part of the city the hub of the opioid crisis that has been plaguing the city as a whole. To combat the effects of the drug crisis, the city is contributing money to a settlement that the state won against drug manufacturers.

Photo by @JuliaTerruso/Twitter

The total sum of the funds is several billion dollars. Because individuals are injuring themselves by injecting xylazine, the city has deployed a mobile wound care van in an effort to mitigate the negative effects of tranq. These wounds have the potential to result in amputations or flesh-eating wounds, and they may prevent a person from receiving treatment or finding shelter. Also, it makes things more difficult for residents, people who work in community outreach, and law enforcement.

In the year 2021, the number of people who died in Philadelphia as a result of accidental drug overdoses was the most it had ever been. For the first time, black Philadelphians were hit the hardest, making approximately 42% of the lives lost. On any given day, between 400 and 800 individuals can be found roaming the streets of Kensington in search of their next high. Yet, Kensington is also the residence of hundreds of families whose lives are being negatively impacted as a result of the crisis, as well as sights of sadness on a daily basis. Having fathers like Curtis around here is not uncommon at all. His daughter, who is addicted to opioids and has been gone for three weeks, is the focus of his search for her right now. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, they get parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles showing them images once or twice a day.

The city is swamped with crime, so they have to respond to the crimes that affect people the most initially, such as robbers and gunshots. They are forced to think creatively due to the restricted resources at their disposal. Instead of simply locking addicts up and transporting them to prison, they concentrate on providing them with an opportunity to overcome their addiction and lead sober lives. The majority of Sergeant Michael Harrison's career has been spent in the Kensington neighborhood. The predicament is deteriorating rapidly. Xylazine, which is also known by the brand name tranq, is another substance that is contaminating the local supply of drugs. It is an animal tranquilizer that will get you high, but it will also lead to acute withdrawal symptoms as well as terrible wounds. The consequences of tranq are being countered by the city through the use of a mobile wound care van, and the community is in desperate need of the new van right now.