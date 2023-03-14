154 Remains, 6 Bodies Found in CA Warehouse Linked to Oceanview Cremations

Photo by foxnews.com

Authorities have made a horrifying discovery after finding six bodies and 154 cremated remains in a warehouse connected to Oceanview Cremations in Hayward, California, whose license was suspended in 2018. To reunite the remains with their relatives in 15 various counties, the Alameda County coroner's bureau is currently working on this.

Many times, despite some families paying Oceanview Cremations to disperse their loved ones' remains at sea, this did not happen. Yelp reviews accuse the business of hanging onto cremated remains for years, holding onto ashes for months, and not returning calls to clients after accepting payment. One client got the wrong leftovers.

Following many customer complaints to the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, the investigation was launched. According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Oceanview Cremations was never permitted to store remains at its Hayward warehouse, even while they had a license.

All remains were taken by the coroner's bureau on March 1st, yet a client says they are still doing business. Five of the bodies have so far been positively identified, and one is a possible identification. The Bureau has only been able to identify six family members out of more than 150 additional remains.

Calls to Oceanview Cremations went unanswered, and no one answered the door at the storage facility. The state is looking into it, but it's not clear if the owner will be put on trial. Numerous families are still in the dark about what happened to their loved ones as a result of the circumstance.

This tragic circumstance emphasizes the significance of selecting a trustworthy cremation provider. Before surrendering a loved one's remains to any company, it is imperative to conduct research and read customer evaluations. Families ought to receive closure and answers, but sadly, a great number of them haven't. We can only hope that authorities will keep looking into the matter and prosecute those who are to blame.