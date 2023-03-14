"Midlife Crisis Handbook" author Dr. Julie Hannan shares tips on having an exciting midlife crisis

We will discuss midlife crises and how to have an enjoyable one without embarrassment from the Twitter video up top. It's a common misconception that midlife crises are solely for old guys to go out and buy flashy automobiles and pick up younger girlfriends, so they chat with Dr. Julie Hannan, a licensed psychologist and author of "The Midlife Crisis Handbook". However, the truth is that, regardless of gender, one in five persons between the ages of 40 and 60 will go through a midlife crisis.

What causes people to act in this manner, and how can you stop it? According to Dr. Hannan, women can also go through midlife crises and may display comparable behaviors, such as buying a car or switching careers. Many people in their 40s to 60s experience midlife malaise, and they feel the desire to re-ignite their life and hobbies.

Midlife crises, according to Dr. Hannan, are an existential requirement since they signify an identity crisis. From their early teens or early twenties, many people do not update their ideals or the way they spend their life. As a result, they could still maintain ideals like wealth, achievement, and power that conflict with their current beliefs at the age of 40 to 60. The midlife crisis might be a chance to realign your life with your present values, which is crucial.

While some rash choices made during a midlife crisis, such as leaving a strong family unit for a new relationship, can be unpleasant, Dr. Hannan affirms that a midlife crisis can also be beneficial. A midlife crisis may be triggered by the realization of mortality, particularly for the sandwich generation with teenagers and aging parents. Men in their 50s also have quite high suicide rates.

Photo by @Ferrari/Twitter

The conventional idea of a midlife crisis, meanwhile, entails embarrassing actions like purchasing a Ferrari or signing up for a band. Dr. Hannan suggests that people review their social, familial, career, and other parts of life, as well as their family and personal relationships, and update their values to reflect their current interests. They can experience an interesting midlife crisis by leading an exciting life that is consistent with their current values, as opposed to reliving their formative years.

In conclusion, a midlife crisis might be a chance to rekindle one's interests and life. A midlife crisis can help a person connect their life with their present values, even though rash acts made during one may be unpleasant. One can experience an exciting midlife crisis by reviewing their life and revising their values instead of engaging in embarrassing behavior.