Cancer Treatments for Dogs: How Comparative Oncology Research May Lead to Breakthroughs for Humans

Photo by cbsnews.com

Every year, millions of dogs in the US are affected by cancer, frequently with diseases similar to those that harm humans. Yet, researchers have shown that examining canine malignancies as they naturally evolve can result in advances in both canine and human cancer research. The White House's Cancer Moonshot effort is funding a portion of this new field of study, which is known as comparative oncology.

Senior geneticist Elaine Ostrander of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is in charge of a group that gathers DNA samples from dogs during dog exhibitions. This is because humans and dogs both share a large number of genes, and studying genes in dogs is simpler than studying them in people. Dogs have been bred for the past 200 years to accentuate particular characteristics, like size and color. This makes it simpler to research the genes in charge of these characteristics.

The physical characteristics of dogs, such as ear position, can provide unexpected hints regarding human health, according to Ostrander's research team. For instance, whether a dog has sharp or floppy ears is determined by a mutation in the msrb3 gene. However, in humans, a mutation in this gene can cause deafness.

Cancer is one of the most interesting topics in canine genetic study. Some cancers are more common in some breeds than others. For instance, compared to the typical mixed-breed dog, Scotch Terriers have a roughly 20-fold higher risk of developing bladder cancer. Researchers can identify the cancer-causing genes by studying these breeds.

Several of the same diseases that affect humans are also diagnosed in dogs, including lymphoma, melanoma, brain and breast cancer, as well as the lethal bone cancer osteosarcoma. Osteosarcoma is a highly aggressive and deadly cancer that affects more than 10,000 dogs yearly in the US, according to estimates. Yet, only 1,000 people a year receive an osteosarcoma diagnosis, usually children and young adults.

Nicola Mason, a professor, and veterinarian at the University of Pennsylvania are in charge of a vast network of comparative oncology trials. She has discovered that osteosarcoma in humans and dogs shares a very similar appearance, and even experts using a microscope cannot distinguish between a dog with osteosarcoma and a human. Treatments for osteosarcoma in dogs with chemotherapy may help develop new cancer therapies for people.

In conclusion, comparative oncology is an exciting new discipline that may result in significant advances in the study of cancer in both canines and people. Cancer-causing genes can be found and potential treatments can be created more quickly by examining tumors that occur naturally in dogs. Millions of canines and people's lives could one day be saved thanks to this.