Musicians Worldwide Perform 10-Year-Old's Original Music: The Story of Olive Wallace's Global Phenomenon

As proved by 10-year-old Olive Wallace and musicians from all over the world who turned her sheet music into a global phenomenon, music can transcend age, language, and boundaries. Olive, a fifth-grader who enjoys singing, and playing the violin, and clarinet, composed a unique song for a virtual world she made. To find some musicians to perform it, her mother shared the sheet music on TikTok. Musicians from all around the world produced and shared their renditions of Olive's song in reaction to the enormous response.

One such composer was Seattle-based professor of music Christopher Hanson, who after viewing the TikTok video chose to adapt Olive's song into a string composition. At the time, Hanson was attending a conference for music educators. A few days later, several of the conference's middle school attendees got together to perform Hanson's piece.

The power of music rests not only in its capacity to unite people from all corners of the world but also in its capacity to bridge generational and cultural gaps. The fact that musicians of all skill levels, from beginners to experts, were able to gather to play Olive's song is proof of music's universality and its power to inspire and bring people together.

Photo by @nypost/Twitter

Yet the most important lesson from this tale may be how crucial it is to support and encourage young artists in their artistic endeavors. If Olive's mother had not shared her sheet music on social media, the world might not have heard the beauty of Olive's music. We can support the next generation of musicians and artists and continue to develop a worldwide community unified by the power of music by providing young artists with a platform to demonstrate their abilities.

The tale of Olive Wallace and the musicians who performed her songs, in sum, serves as a reminder of the transformational power of music and the value of encouraging and fostering young artists. We can bring people from all over the world together through the beauty of music by joining forces and sharing our creativity and abilities.