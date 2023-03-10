Russia Launches Deadly Airstrikes on Ukraine, Knocks Out Nuclear Plant in Retaliation for Border Attack

Photo by @ajplus/Twitter

Critical infrastructure and residential buildings have suffered severe damage as a result of Russia's most recent series of lethal airstrikes across Ukraine. The Ukrainian military installations and energy facilities were attacked, together with the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility. The attacks, according to Moscow, are in retribution for an assault on a Russian border settlement by Putin opponents.

The Leviv oblast in Western Ukraine is the only region that has escaped the lethal airstrikes, which have caused numerous casualties. Russian forces have launched a volley of missile and drone attacks, using drones and Kinjal hypersonic missiles that are difficult for air defense systems to detect. Many individuals have lost their houses and lives, and the hits have left behind extensive wreckage.

Despite months of efforts, the nuclear watchdog agency has been unable to persuade either side to accept a safety zone. Russia's employment of drones and hypersonic missiles has made it challenging for Ukraine to protect itself. The West must provide Ukraine with all the defense equipment it needs, including fighter jets and long-range weapons.

India and Israel, two powerful nations, should stop being neutral and back Ukraine. There haven't been any declarations yet about giving Ukraine fighter jets or altering the laws governing donated weaponry, enabling Ukraine to conduct strikes outside of its own territory. In response to the terrible attacks, the president of Ukraine stated that everyone is collaborating to preserve Ukraine's invincibility.

The international community needs to act now to support Ukraine's defense because the situation in Ukraine is serious. Russia's use of lethal force is unacceptable, thus it's crucial to arm Ukraine with the tools it needs to protect itself. The international community must unite to give Ukraine the assistance it needs to safeguard both its citizens' lives and its own sovereignty.