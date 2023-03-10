NBA's Draymond Green dismisses baiting tactics after altercation with Dillon Brooks

Photo by @TheNBACentral/Twitter

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors recently spoke to the media following the team's defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies. Green and Dillon Brooks got into a minor scuffle during the tense game. Green described how they battled back a few times in the game but gave the Grizzlies a chance to make a run each time they caught up. He highlighted the need to keep up the momentum and prevent the opposing squad from settling into a routine.

When questioned about the decline in road defense, Green responded that they had a sluggish defensive start to the game, which made it difficult to disrupt the Grizzlies' rhythm—especially given that they were playing at home. Green acknowledged that they have not been able to determine the precise root of the Warriors' difficulties on the road this season.

Green was questioned by the media regarding the rivalry between the Warriors and the Grizzlies, and he responded negatively. He said that since it was only a basketball game, teams have stood up for them because they frequently win. Green dismissed Dillon Brooks' comments to the Warriors on the court and on his podcast when he was questioned about them, noting that Brooks always plays with a purpose. He added that Brooks had sought to provoke Green into committing a technical infraction, but that Green had refused to react and had rejected the bait.

Regardless of how tense the game was, Green's response was often cool and composed. He emphasized the value of sustaining momentum and avoiding the traps set by the other squad. It is a tribute to Green's expertise and player maturity that he was able to maintain his composure and avoid being provoked into committing a technical foul. The Warriors' remaining season is still up in the air, but Green's leadership and composure will unquestionably be crucial to their success.