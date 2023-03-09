Kobe Bryant's wife returns to Lakers' Arena to honor Pau Gasol

Photo by @LegionHoops/Twitter

To honor Pau Gasol, a close friend and teammate of her late husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant made a rare appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers' arena as the team retired his No. 16 jersey. Everyone had a difficult time that evening as Vanessa made her first appearance since Kobe and Gianna's memorial service on February 24, 2020.

Playing together for seven seasons and winning two championship trophies as teammates, Kobe and Gasol had a close relationship both on and off the court. Four years after Kobe's NBA retirement, tragedy struck when a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna, and seven other people. Both the Bryant and Gasol families continue to enjoy special times together in spite of the tragedy.

In honor of Gianna, Gasol and his wife Catherine gave their daughter the name Elizabeth Gianna Gasol. Gasol aspires to be a good husband to his wife, a good brother to Kobe's girls, and a nice uncle to his own daughter. Gasol was really grateful to Vanessa for attending his big night, and he acknowledged this in his speech.

Gasol stated how much Kobe meant to him as a teammate, a man, and a friend, demonstrating the remarkable relationship that existed between the two of them. Kobe even foresaw Gasol joining him in the rafters; today, Gasol's No. 16 jersey hangs next to Kobe's.

Fans gathered to support Gasol and pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna on an emotional night at the purple-and-gold mansion. Even though Kobe and Gianna will be sorely missed by all of us, it is comforting to witness how their loved ones carry on their legacy via the precious moments they spend together.