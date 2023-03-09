Selena Gomez Shares Empowering Self-Love Message on International Women's Day

Photo by @thepophive/Twitter

Selena Gomez's most recent message for International Women's Day is evidence of her development as a person and tenacity. She posts an old snapshot of herself as a toddler on Instagram along with some heartfelt counsel for herself back then. She exhorts her younger self to be gentle to herself and to not be hesitant to ask for help, highlighting the significance of self-love.

Gomez's message is both necessary and pertinent in today's environment, where social media and the entertainment industry can distort our perception of our own worth. She admits that while we might not all look exactly like the celebrities or models we see on television or in publications, we are all unique and ought to value the face and physique we have.

Given her recent difficulties with body image, Gomez's remarks on International Women's Day are especially moving. Her struggles with mental illness and the toll that leading a public life has had on her have both been openly discussed. She has become a role model for many young ladies all around the world thanks to her openness and sensitivity.

Gomez's message is a welcome reminder that true beauty comes from inside in a culture that frequently prioritizes appearance above character. She is enticing her followers to prioritize their mental health by asking them to write down a reminder of their value and adhere it to their mirror.

Overall, Selena Gomez's statement on International Women's Day serves as a potent reminder of the significance of accepting and loving oneself. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere because of her openness and sensitivity. She was right, we could all do with being kinder to ourselves.