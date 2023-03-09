Private Capital Firms Target Super-Rich for One-Stop Financial Shop

In the world of high finance, the literal definition of a rich person's problem is where to invest billions of dollars. Private capital firms like BDT Partners and MSD Capital are now targeting super-rich families and individuals, offering them a one-stop-shop for their financial needs. Byron Trott and Michael Dell, the founders of these successful investment firms, have joined forces to create a single player that caters to the global elite. The transaction demonstrates how crucial tycoon families and private capital have become to high finance.

BDT Partners is a so-called Merchant Bank that works with billionaire tycoons like Warren Buffett and Europe's Riemanns to help them invest their fortunes, arrange high-powered introductions, and otherwise assist them in ensuring their generational wealth endures. MSD Capital, once just the asset management arm of the Dell family, is now a full-fledged private capital manager that does corporate buyouts, credit, and real estate investing. Together, BDT and MSD hope to create a virtuous circle where the rich and powerful can get one-stop shopping for their financial needs.

The combined firm will manage around 50 billion dollars, according to Credit Suisse. The balance of global wealth at the end of 2021 was roughly 450 trillion dollars, and nearly half of that figure was controlled by the top one percent of households. At the same time, the baby boom generation is set to transfer something like 70 trillion dollars to their heirs, which could explain why private capital firms now see elite families and individuals as important to their growth as pensions and sovereign wealth funds.

In conclusion, the growing importance of elite families and individuals to private capital firms is changing the landscape of high finance. BDT Partners and MSD Capital are just two examples of how these firms are targeting the super-rich and offering them a one-stop-shop for their financial needs. With billions of dollars at stake, the race to win the business of the global elite is sure to heat up in the years to come.

