South Korea to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's occupation with controversial fund, sparking criticism.

Photo by @FRANCE24/Twitter

South Korea has announced a plan to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's occupation from 1910 until the end of World War II. The compensation will come from a pool of money provided by both South Korean and Japanese corporations. South Korea has also dropped its complaint against Japan at the World Trade Organization, which has been received with mixed reactions.

Although this move aims to build better relations between the two countries, critics say that it downplays the trauma inflicted by Japan. The story of one elderly Korean woman, Yangum Duck, recalls the hardships of her experience as a forced laborer for Japan's war machine. Yang worked at the Mitsubishi plant in Nagoya from June 1944 to October 1945, painting airplanes, and enduring harsh living conditions. The testimony of survivors like Yang has garnered public sympathy in South Korea, but some victims and their families are still waiting for compensation and an apology.

The new compensation plan aims to replace the 2018 ruling from South Korea's supreme court, which ordered Japanese companies to pay direct compensation to the victims. Tokyo claims that compensation was resolved through a 1965 treaty that established post-World War II diplomatic ties. However, the issue has remained one of the longest running disputes between the two nations and has contributed to trade disputes. South Korea's conservative president, Yun Suk Yol, has made strengthening ties with Japan a top priority since taking office in May 2022. Japan has welcomed the move, and the United States has been pushing for a resolution with looming regional challenges like North Korea and China's growing power. Goodwill between Tokyo and Seoul is seen as crucial for a united front.

In conclusion, the compensation plan aims to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's occupation, but critics say that it downplays the trauma inflicted by Japan. The move is part of President Yun's efforts to build better relations with Japan, which is crucial for a united front amid looming regional challenges.