Former Capitol Police Officer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Account of January 6th with Tucker Carlson

Owen Belen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5g1u_0lBN4PsK00
Photo by@RepTroyNehls/Twitter

On January 6, 2021, the world witnessed an unprecedented event that shook the very foundation of democracy in the United States. The Capitol was attacked by a violent mob, determined to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. While the world watched in horror, Capitol police officers like Tarik Johnson were in the midst of the chaos, trying to maintain order and protect the lawmakers inside.

Tarik Johnson spent 22 years as a Capitol police officer, and on January 6, he was in charge of securing the certification of the presidential elections. He was right in the middle of the attack, and he witnessed first-hand how the Capitol police were not prepared for the violence that erupted that day. Johnson revealed that while the federal government was aware that there would be demonstrations at the Capitol, the front-line officers and supervisors were not prepared at all.

As the situation worsened, Johnson called upwards in the command chain, hoping to get help, but he received no response. Johnson knew that the location of the first breach was near where the members of Congress would be locked in, so he initiated a lockdown to keep them safe. Johnson ran to the House side and then to the Senate side to make sure that the doors were locked. He then asked over the radio for direction, but he received no response.

Johnson and his fellow officers were outnumbered and overwhelmed by the violent mob. At one point, Johnson put on a MAGA hat, not because he supported the rioters, but because it was his passport through the crowd. He was trying to reach a group of officers who were trapped at the top of the Rotunda steps, and the MAGA hat helped him to navigate through the crowd.

The events of January 6 were shocking, and they raised many questions about the security of the Capitol and the preparedness of the Capitol police. Johnson's testimony sheds light on the chaos and confusion that unfolded that day, and it underscores the need for a thorough investigation into the events leading up to the attack.

As a former Capitol police officer, Johnson's testimony is critical to understanding what happened on January 6. His insights and experiences provide valuable context to the ongoing investigation, and they can help to ensure that something like this never happens again. It is crucial that we learn from the mistakes of the past and take steps to strengthen our democracy and protect the institutions that uphold it.

