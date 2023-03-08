Biden proposes Medicare financing plan with tax hike and drug price negotiation, implications for debt ceiling

Photo by @NEWSMAX/Twitter

Increasing payroll taxes on Consumers and giving the government more authority to bargain for drug prices are both part of President Joe Biden's proposed Medicare financing plan. The idea proposes to cut the deficit by $2 trillion over the following 10 years while extending Medicare's financial sustainability from 2028 to 2050.

The president's plan entails removing some loopholes, increasing the government's negotiating power with pharmaceutical corporations, and increasing the tax on individuals earning $400,000 or more from the current 38% to 5%. Republican opposition is likely despite the fact that this seems like a good option.

The success of the measure will surely be significantly impacted by discussions between Democrats and Republicans about raising the debt ceiling. The Democratic plan has been presented, but it is unclear what the Republican plan will be. Republicans in the House have not yet given specifics of the cuts they would like to make to close the deficit and ensure Medicare's financial sustainability.

Democrats' negotiations will continue until a deadline is fulfilled, which is anticipated to be somewhere in the summer, with the suggested Medicare financing plan serving as a starting point. Whether Republicans will back the president's plan or put up a different proposal in response, this might result in the United States' first default.

The suggested Medicare finance strategy contains both benefits and drawbacks overall. Negotiations will likely be challenging despite the fact that it attempts to increase Medicare's solvency and lower the deficit. It will face strong opposition from Republicans. What will happen at the end of the negotiations is still uncertain.