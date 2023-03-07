Rihanna's Son Cries Over Oscars FOMO: Singer's Growing Family Takes Center Stage

Photo by @VibeMagazine/Twitter

Rihanna’s son is apparently feeling left out as his mother prepares for her performance at the 2023 Oscars. The singer, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a photo and videos of her 10-month-old son, who was seen crying in one of the clips. The caption read, “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.” While it’s not surprising for a baby to cry, this particular incident garnered attention due to Rihanna’s celebrity status.

It’s important to note that while it’s entertaining to follow the lives of celebrities, they are human too. Being a mother is a challenging yet rewarding experience, and it’s commendable that Rihanna is balancing her career and motherhood. Her son’s reaction to not being able to attend the Oscars is relatable for any parent who has had to leave their child behind while pursuing their dreams.

It’s also worth noting that Rihanna’s first child, who is now four years old, had a big first of his own by appearing on the cover of British Vogue alongside his parents. It’s clear that family is a priority for Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky, as they have been vocal about wanting to expand their family.

As for the Oscars, Rihanna is set to perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther, and while her son won’t be able to attend, he has been by her side in preparation. The singer has shared videos of her son sitting on her lap while watching the music video for the track.

Overall, Rihanna’s journey as a mother and entertainer is a reminder that it’s possible to pursue one’s dreams while also prioritizing family. Her son’s reaction to not being able to attend the Oscars is relatable, and it’s refreshing to see a celebrity who is open about the challenges and joys of motherhood. As for Rihanna, she continues to inspire fans with her talent and resilience.