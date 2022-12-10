The Ultimate Before 30 Bucket List For You (Must Do Things)

We all know that entering our 30s is a big deal, but this phase is also stressful. The average person spends their 20s figuring out what they want to do with their life, and by the time they reach their 30s, they have a good idea of what they’re working towards.

But not everyone has the time to do things in their 20s to set themselves up for even better 30s. There’s life, work, finances, relationships, and so much more to focus on that you get little time for a bucket list.

Are you also feeling anxious about turning 30? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Many people feel they should have accomplished more by this age. But the good news is that it’s not too late to plan and execute.

Check out our before 30 bucket list for some ideas on making the most of your twenties. These activities will help you feel accomplished and ready for whatever comes next!

1.Travel Solo (Take A Spontaneous Trip)

Photo by Canva

Traveling solo can be an incredibly enriching experience – and there’s no better time to do it than before you turn 30. Exploring the world alone allows you to completely immerse yourself in new cultures and experiences without worrying about anyone else.

You can go where you want, when you want, and do exactly what you want without having to consult or compromise with anyone else.

Solo traveling forces you to be more independent and resourceful. When you’re on your own, you have to figure things out for yourself – and that can be a great confidence boost.

2. Go Camping

Photo by Canva

Camping is one of the best ways to experience nature and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

For many people, camping is a chance to relax and recharge, surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors. Whether you’re hiking to a remote campsite or paddling down a river, camping can help you appreciate the world in new ways. And there’s no time like the present to start planning your first camping trip. Before you turn 30, add camping to your bucket list. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.

3. Take A Road Trip

There is nothing like a good road trip. You can see so much more of the country/world when you travel by car.

Make sure to plan your route, pack snacks and drinks, and most importantly – don’t forget your camera! Road trips are a great way to bond with friends or family, and create lasting memories.

4. Learn A Foreign Language

There are many benefits to learning a new language, and there’s no better time to do it than before you turn 30. Research has shown that our brains are more flexible and adaptable when we’re young, making it easier for us to pick up a new language.

Learning a new language can help improve your memory, multitasking skills, and critical thinking ability. Being bilingual can make you more attractive to potential employers and open up new professional opportunities. So if you’ve been considering learning a new language, now is the perfect time to start.

5. Explore The Open Water- Go Sailing

Photo by Canva

Sailing is one of the most freeing and exhilarating experiences someone can have. The wind in your hair, the sun on your skin, and the waves crashing all around you; it’s a refreshing way to spend a day (or even longer). What’s even better is that it’s an activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Whether you’re 20 or 50, there’s nothing quite like setting sail on the open water. Sailing is an excellent way to relax and forget about the stresses of everyday life, get some exercise, and meet new people. Live your sailor dream, and enter your 30s feeling reenergized.

6. Practice Minimalism -Create A Clutter Free Lifestyle

Photo by Canva

Practicing minimalism before turning 30 is a great way to declutter your life and focus on what’s truly important.

Not only will it help you simplify your belongings, but it will also help you reduce stress and live a more intentional life. One of the best things about minimalism is that it doesn’t require much time or effort to get started.

Just start by decluttering one area of your home, and then commit to only bringing new items into your home if they serve a purpose or add value to your life. As you continue practicing minimalism, you may find that it has a profound impact on your overall wellbeing.

So if you’re looking for a way to simplify your life, consider making minimalism a part of your routine.

7. Splurge Somewhere Nice

Photo by Canva

The 30s is the time to reflect on the past and look ahead to the future. For some, it’s a time to start making serious plans for their future. But for others, it’s a time to let loose and enjoy life.

Before settling down and getting serious about your life, you should splurge on yourself. Here’s why: You deserve it. You’ve worked hard, and you deserve to treat yourself.

Indulging in a little luxury will help you feel relaxed and pampered. It’s also a great way to relieve stress. If you’re feeling stressed out, spending a little money on yourself can make you feel better. So when in doubt, retail therapy helps!

8. Get Your Credit Card Bills In Check

Credit cards can provide you with a much-needed financial cushion in an emergency and help you build your credit history. However, if not used wisely, credit cards can also lead to a spiral of debt that can be difficult to break free from.

That’s why it’s so important to get your credit card usage under control before you turn 30. Once you hit that milestone, you’re likely to have other financial responsibilities, such as a mortgage or car payments, that make it even harder to get out of debt.

So take some time now to review your spending and come up with a plan to pay down your balance. It may not be the most exciting item on your bucket list, but it’s a smart one.

9. Start Investing In Your Future Self

Making wise investments before turning 30 can have a huge impact on your financial future. By investing early, you can take advantage of compounding interest and build up a significant nest egg over time.

In addition, making wise investments can help you reach your financial goals sooner and enjoy a more comfortable retirement. However, it’s important to remember that not all assets are equal.

Before making any investment, it’s crucial to do your research and understand the risks involved. With careful planning and research, you can make wise investments that will pay off for years to come.

10. Go On A Mountain Bike Ride

Photo by Jill Wheeler

Mountain biking is a great way to see beautiful scenery and get some exercise at the same time. If you don’t have a mountain bike, many rental shops will have them for you.

There are also many different trails to choose from depending on your level of experience.

11. Learn A New Skill (Discover Something New)

One cool thing you should be before entering your 30s is to take up a new course or learn a new skill. Indulging in new and challenging things helps broaden your horizons and gives you a chance to learn something new.

It can also be a great way to meet new people and make better work-related connections. A new, in-demand skill can also help improve your CV and make you more attractive to potential employers.

So if you’re looking for something to add to your before 30 bucket list, learning a new skill or taking up a new course should definitely be at the top of your list.

12. Run Or Walk A Half-Marathon

Photo by Canva

This is a great goal for anyone, regardless of their fitness level. It’s a challenging but attainable goal that will give you a sense of accomplishment.

Training for a half-marathon is also a great way to get in shape and improve your overall health. There are many resources available to help you train, so do some research and find a plan that works for you.

13. Make A Snowman Or Snow Angel

Photo by Canva

Even if you don’t live in a place that gets snow, you can still enjoy the winter weather. Make a trip to somewhere that does get snow and have some fun in the snow.

It’s a great way to relax and appreciate the beauty of nature. If you don’t live in a snowy climate, you can find another seasonally appropriate activity to do. For example, go pumpkin picking in the fall or take a nature hike in the spring.

14. Be Regular With Your Workouts

Photo by Canva

It’s no secret that exercise can help improve your mood, boost your energy levels, and even help you live longer. However, many people don’t start working out regularly until they reach their 30s.

While it’s never too late to start exercising, there are some benefits to starting before you turn 30. For example, you’ll be more likely to stick with it if you start early. People who wait until their 30s to start working out are often more likely to give up soon after starting.

Starting early can help prevent age-related decline in physical fitness. So, start working out while your metabolism is fast enough because the clock’s ticking!

15. Start Appreciating Yourself

Photo by Canva

One of the best things you can do for yourself is to learn to appreciate and accept yourself, just as you are. It’s a journey that takes time and effort, but it’s so worth it.

You become your own best friend, supporter, and biggest fan when you love and appreciate yourself. You stop comparing yourself to others and start living your own life. You become more confident and bold, and you start going after your dreams.

Being unapologetically yourself is one of the most liberating things you can do. It allows you to be who you really are without hiding or changing anything about yourself. And when you’re comfortable in your own skin, that’s when the magic happens. If you’re not there yet, don’t worry. Start taking baby steps; you’ll get there!

16. Have A Picnic

Photo by Canva

Picnics are a great way to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends or family. Find a nice spot in a park or in your backyard, and pack some food and drinks. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on!

17. Start A New Hobby

Now is the time to try something new. Pick up a hobby that you’ve always been interested in but never had the time to pursue. It could be anything from painting to hiking to playing a musical instrument. The sky’s the limit!

18. Take A Photography Class

Photography is a great hobby to get into. It’s a way to capture memories and moments that you’ll never be able to experience again. A photography class will teach you the basics of composition, lighting, and how to use your camera. It’s a fun way to learn something new and meet other people who share your interest.

19. Buy A Coffee For A Stranger

This is a small act of kindness that can brighten someone’s day. It’s a nice way to start your day too. Buy the person behind you in line a cup of coffee or tea. You may never see that person again but it’s nice to know you made their day a little better.

20. Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone-Take A Dance Class

Photo by Canva

Dancing is a great way to get exercise and have fun at the same time. It’s also a great way to meet new people. There are many different types of dance classes available so find one that interests you. You don’t have to be a great dancer to enjoy yourself, just let loose and have fun.

21. Stop Being A People Pleaser (If You Are)

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they have to stop caring about what other people think and start living for themselves. For some, this happens sooner than for others. But if you’re still putting your happiness on the back burner to please others, it’s time to make a change.

After all, you only get one life to live, and you deserve to spend it doing things that make you happy. So, if becoming a people pleaser has been holding you back, learn to stop it.

You’ll never be truly happy if you always watch out for what others might be thinking or saying. Pleasing others may make them temporarily happy, but it won’t make you happy – it’s so not worth it.

22. Go Sky Diving

Photo by Canva

Have you ever wanted to jump out of a plane? If so, skydiving is something you should definitely do before you turn 30. It’s an adrenaline rush like no other and it’s an experience you’ll never forget. Just make sure to find a reputable company and follow all the safety instructions.

23. Go White Water Rafting

If you’ve never been white water rafting now is the time. It’s an exhilarating experience that will get your blood pumping. White water rafting can be a day trip adventure or part of a longer vacation. There are many companies that offer this activity so do some research to find one that fits your needs.

24. Fly First-Class

Photo by Canva

Turning 30 is a milestone for many people. It’s when you can finally say you’ve made it through your twenties and are officially an adult. There’s no better way to celebrate this milestone than by flying first-class.

Not only will you enjoy the luxury of having more space and comfort, but you’ll also be treated to complimentary food and drink and other perks like early boarding and priority security. Flying first-class is an experience everyone should have before they turn 30, so make sure it’s on your bucket list.

25. Take A Cooking Class

If finding your way around the kitchen is about as easy as reading a map of the world then it might be time to sign up for a cooking class. It’s a fun way to learn how to cook, meet new people, and try new things. You never know, you might just find your new favorite dish.

Cooking a good meal is a skill that will serve you well for the rest of your life. Even if you don’t think of yourself as a “foodie”, being able to cook more than just ramen noodles is an essential life skill. There are classes for all levels, so whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s something for you.

26. Visit A Big City (If You Haven’t)

If you live grew up in a small town or have always lived close to family, make it a point to visit a big city at least once before you turn 30.

There are so many things to see and do in a city that you can’t find anywhere else. Take in a show on Broadway, explore all the different neighborhoods, and eat at some of the best restaurants.

27. Get In Tune With Your Health

Your health is so important and yet it’s easy to take it for granted when you’re young. Start paying attention to your body and what it needs.

Eat healthy foods, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly. Also, get regular checkups and screenings. It’s better to be proactive about your health now than wait until something is wrong.

28. Start A Retirement Fund

Photo by Canva

Retirement may seem like a long way off, but it’s never too early to save for the future. By opening a retirement account and contributing to it regularly, you can ensure that you have the resources you need when you’re ready to retire.

The earlier you start saving, the longer your money will have to compound. Also, you’ll be less likely to run out of money in retirement if you start saving early and consistently.

And finally, by starting a good retirement fund, you’ll be less reliant on Social Security benefits. So if you want to secure your financial future, starting a retirement fund ASAP is smart.

29. See If Your Social Circle Is Worthy Enough

Photo by Canva

Checking your social circle and making sure it’s full of positive people should be on everyone’s before 30 bucket list. It’s easy to get caught up in the rat race and forget about the relationships that matter most, but taking a step back to assess your social circle is crucial for a happy and fulfilling life.

Friendships play an important role in our lives, providing support, laughter, and love. They also give us a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem. Good friends challenge us to grow and help us build resilience in times of adversity.

So, if you’re not happy with your current social circle, make some changes and start filling it with people who bring joy into your life. You’ll be glad you did.

30. Walk A College Campus

Photo by Canva

Even if you didn’t go to college, it’s fun to explore a campus. they’re usually beautiful places with lots of history. You’ll get to see all the young people working hard and you may even pick up a few good ideas for your own life.

31.Get A Psychic Reading

Go to a psychic and get your future read. It’s a fun way to see what the next few years have in store for you, and it can be strangely accurate. Even if you don’t believe in psychic abilities, it’s still a fun experience.

32. Go Bungee Jumping

Bungee jumping is one of those things that you really have to do at least once in your life. It’s an experience unlike any other, and it’s something that will definitely get your adrenaline pumping. If you’re looking for a thrill, bungee jumping is definitely the activity for you.

33. Attend A Music Festival

Photo by Canva

One of the best things to do before you turn 30 is to attend a music festival. There are so many great festivals out there to choose from, and they offer a really unique experience that you won’t want to miss out on.

Not only will you get to see some amazing bands and artists perform live, but you’ll also get to meet lots of new people and have a great time.

Get Out and Explore… Live Your Life

It’s never too early to start thinking about your bucket list. Whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, or even older, it’s important to list things you want to do before you “kick the bucket.” But what should go on your bucket list?

It depends on your interests and priorities, of course, but there are a few things that everyone should consider adding. For example, if you’ve always wanted to travel, add some of your dream destinations to your before 30 bucket list.

And if you’re looking for a challenge, why not add an item outside of your comfort zone? Whatever you decide to put on your list, make sure it is practical and doable. After all, there’s no point adding unrealistic goals to your bucket list – you want to feel accomplished by ticking off the entire list, not demotivated!