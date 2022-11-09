Mouth Watering Dutch Oven Camp Recipes

When you're camping, RVing, or taking advantage of van life theres nothing better than having the ability to cook over an open fire. For small or large gatherings cooking with a dutch oven is the ultimate way to embrace the outdoors.

The great thing about dutch oven cooking is that these sturdy durable cast-iron pots are a fast and efficient way to cook because everything is cooked in one pot. Talk about easy cleanup!

If youre new to cooking with a dutch oven check out this article thats full of insightful info about dutch oven cooking.

We love cooking over a fire with our Dutch Oven and wanted to share some of our favorite Dutch Oven camping recipes.

DUTCH OVEN BREAKFAST RECIPES

1. 5 LAYER DUTCH OVEN COUNTRY BREAKFAST

If you are looking for a hearty breakfast that can serve a group this is the perfect go-to recipe.

This dutch oven country breakfast really does have 5 layers! Do you want to know what they are? Get ready because this is one of those breakfasts that will stick with you throughout the day. Heres a glimpse of whats in this beast! Ground sausage, hashbrowns, eggs, biscuits, and cheese!

You can get the recipe here.

2. Dutch Oven Mushroom Frittata

Frittatas are basically an open faced omelette and a great way to use up some leftovers. A healthy protein rich meal thats easy to make and healthy. We like to use a variety of leftover veggies, meats, and cheeses for a unique Dutch Oven breakfast.

Get this recipe here.

3. DUTCH OVEN BREAKFAST SCRAMBLE

This dutch oven mountain man breakfast is the perfect recipe for those days when you're going to be adventuring the area. It's a hearty one that will provide you fuel for hours. What I like about this breakfast is that you can roll the leftover fixings up into a breakfast burrito for your next days breakfast.

Grab the recipe here.

4. FROM SCRATCH DUTCH OVEN CINNAMON ROLLS

When you're looking for a sweet crowd pleaser you cant go wrong with these campfire cinnamon rolls. Just remember they'll need some time to rise before you cook them as these are a from scratch recipe. But trust me, it's worth the extra time. You'll be the camp hero with these delicious warm cinnamon rolls.

Get your dutch oven cinnamon roll recipe here

5. DUTCH OVEN FRENCH TOAST

French toast is one of my absolute favs! Its not something I have very often at home but when we're camping and enjoying our coffee theres nothing better than the smell of cinnamon and vanilla french toast. French toast brings back so many memories from when I was a kid.

If you want this dutch oven french toast recipe you can get it here.

6. DUTCH BABY IN CAST IRON

Cant decide if you want crepes or pancakes for breakfast, go with a Dutch Baby breakfast! These are so good I'll think you'll be happy you did! They're like an eggy fluffy pancake and when you top them with some fresh fruit or a good jam, they're the bomb-diggity.

Get your recipe here

7. CLASSIC CAMPFIRE DUTCH OVEN QUICHE

A classic Quiche cooked in a Dutch Oven is one of our favorites. We love the variety of ingredients that can be used. With different types of cheese, veggies, and meats you can really let your creative juices flow with a Dutch Oven Quiche. Also a great dish to make vegetarian.

Get your recipe here

DUTCH OVEN DINNER RECIPES

8. SAUSAGE AND CHICKEN CAJUN JAMBALAYA

Jill Wheeler

This sausage and shrimp dutch oven recipe is one of our go-tos while on the road. Its packed full of yummy flavors and can simmer over the campfire for hours as you enjoy the company of friends. And the variety of ingredients are endless so be creative with this one.

Grab the recipe here.

9. DUTCH OVEN BEEF STEW

Thick and rich Dutch Oven Beef Stew cooked over the fire will always be a classic. While enjoying time with friends around the fire this easy to make dish simmers for over an hour for tender meat and flavors that meld harmoniously together.

This is a very flexible recipe. You can use whatever vegetables you like or just whatever you have on hand. Grab your simple but delicious recipe here. It's a perfect van life meal that will provide you with leftovers.

10. NO BOIL BAKED ZITI WITH SAUSAGE AND BASIL

Im always on the hunt for no boil baked pasta recipes, when you're camping or cooking outdoors its so much easier to toss everything in your dutch oven and let it bake.

This delicious no-boil Dutch Oven pasta dish couldn't be easier. The Ziti pasta noodles bake in a rich pasta sauce with ricotta cheese and your choice of meet. The noodles absorb all these wonderful flavors creating a rich tasting pasta that is like no other.

Heres your recipe

11. DUTCH OVEN WHISKEY BRAISED SHORT RIBS

Paired with a scoop of mashed potatoes these fork tender short ribs are intense with flavor. Deglazing with whiskey gives this dish a unique and rich flavor that you wont believe you made over the campfire.

Get the recipe here

12. NO-BOIL DUTCH OVEN SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

An easy one-pot Dutch Oven spaghetti and meatball dish where you don't even have to boil the noodles. Pair with some hot garlic bread and this simple classic will be a favorite of the entire family.

Get the recipe here

13. DUTCH OVEN ENCHILADAS

Nothing says fiesta like these dutch oven enchiladas. Making enchiladas over a campfire is the perfect way to entertain a crowd. These are cheesy, saucy, and spicy!

Get the recipe here

14. DUTCH OVEN PIZZA

Just because you're camping doesn't mean you cant have a delicious cheesy pizza made over a campfire. This simple dutch oven pizza recipe is quick and easy for when youre short on time and looking to please a crowd.

The creative ingredient options are endless in making a pizza and the best part is everyone can make their own just how they like it. Grab the recipe here.

16. DUTCH OVEN NACHOS

Our go-to food when were looking for a yummy snack or even a full meal is nachos. You can put so many amazing toppings on them to really take them to the next level. If I were you Id prepare these as a happy hour snack along with a yummy cocktail.

Click here for the recipe

17. DUTCH OVEN CHILI

Nothing says comfort food like a yummy chili prepared over an open campfire. This dutch oven chili recipe is thick and hearty with a rich and flavorful tomato base.

Its super easy to make in a dutch oven but it can also be made using a camp stove, RV stove or a crockpot for the van lifers like us! Don't forget the cornbread!

Grab your recipe here

18. DUTCH OVEN BEEF STROGANOFF

Not sure about you but beef stroganoff is a recipe that takes me back to my roots. Making a beef stroganoff dinner is the perfect hearty meal for camping, its even perfect for making on your first attempt at a dutch oven dinner. It's easy and quick to make requiring only simple ingredients.

To make this dinner click here.

19. RICE WITH SAUSAGE AND BLACK BEANS

When we're spending time in our van we are always looking for simple dinner ideas that don't take too much effort. This is a great one that will make enough food that you can have some for your next days lunch!

Get the recipe here.

DUTCH OVEN CHICKEN RECIPES

20. DUTCH OVEN SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

It's nice to have easy to make meals when you are out camping. Let's face it living in a van, RVing or enjoying the outdoors shouldn't require you slaving in a kitchen for hours. Thats why we love cooking in our dutch oven.

I think you'll really enjoy this Southwestern chicken casserole its easy to make, delicious and hearty!

Heres the recipe for this flavorful dish.

21. WHISKEY BBQ DUTCH OVEN CHICKEN

This from-scratch Whiskey Chicken BBQ cooks great over the fire in a Dutch Oven. The cast iron pot produces a rich caramelized BBQ making this a truly unique and delicious main dish.

Heres this recipe

22. DUTCH OVEN CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS

If you're looking for one of those wholesome home-cooked meals while you're on the road, chicken and dumplings is it. This recipe is super easy to make, just get yourself a couple tubes of pre-made biscuits to save yourself from having to make them from scratch.

If you want to make this chicken and dumplings recipe click here for recipe.

23. DUTCH OVEN CHICKEN POT PIE

A Dutch Oven is the best way to make this rich and creamy chicken pot pie topped off with flaky biscuits. An absolute classic that everyone will love. You can make this from-scratch or go for the frozen veggies and pre-made biscuit dough for a quick and easy one-pot Chicken Pot Pie.

We will be showing you a mix with some fresh veggies but with pre-made biscuit dough. Feel free to substitute in your favorite biscuit recipe.

Get the recipe here.

24. DUTCH OVEN CHICKEN MARBELLA

Enjoy a gourmet campfire experience that is sweet and savory but without any of the work. The Mediterranean Chicken Marbella uses chopped prunes and olives to create this magical sauce thats combined with chicken for a slow bake. An absolute must try!

Get the recipe here.

25. CAST IRON CHICKEN AND VEGGIES

A healthy and simple one-pot chicken recipe that is great with a variety of vegetables. The browned chicken is simmered in broth while the vegetables take on the delicious flavor from the broth and seasoning. A great way to use up those extra veggies you have on hand.

You can click here to get the recipe

26. DUTCH OVEN PULLED CHICKEN BBQ SANDWICHES

Summertime is all about ease! Thats why this dutch oven chicken sandwich is perfect for your open fire cooking. We love making these after a long bike ride while we're sipping on a cold IPA at camp.

These are super easy with a prep time of 15 minutes and a cooking time of 1 hour. What better way to enjoy your happy hour than cooking an easy chicken sandwich. Get the recipe here.

27. RED BEANS AND RICE -VEGETARIAN OR WITH SAUSAGE

Eating healthy while camping or on the road can be difficult, especially with limited refrigeration. This bean and rice recipe can be a vegetarian dish or you can add sausage if youre craving some extra protein.

I recommend using quick-cook rice like minute brown rice because using traditional long-grain rice takes FOREVER to cook.

You can find this recipe here.

28. BRATWURST WITH APPLE SWEETENED ONIONS

A classic Bratwurst and Onion recipe but with the added sweetness of apples. Take an already delicious dish and add just a touch of sweetness with the apples for an incredible twist on a Bavarian staple.

Get the recipe here.

29. PORK CHILI VERDE

This pork chili is a great alternative to your traditional chili while you're on the road or camping. This one is packed with tomatillos and green chiles, perfect for a hot campfire meal.

Get this recipe here.

DUTCH OVEN VEGETARIAN RECIPES

30. VEGAN LENTIL SOUP

An easy to make vegan lentil soup thats rich with flavor and good for you. While it is simple, don't be fooled into thinking this is a boring soup. The mouthwatering spices, lentils, and that splash of fresh lemon juice make this soup pop.

Get this recipe here.

31. SWEET POTATO AND PEANUT STEW

A great hearty and healthy meal for your next road trip in your van or RV. This can be made in a dutch oven or on your stovetop. I love all the nutrient-rich ingredients in this recipe.

This is a quick and easy recipe with prep time being 5 minutes and it cooks in 30. You can get the recipe here.

32. DUTCH OVEN MAC AND CHEESE

This quick, easy, and super cheesy recipe is perfect for campfire cooking. It's loaded with creamy, buttery and cheesiness all in one dish. Yum, I love good comfort food like mac & cheese. This is a great meal for lunch leftovers the next day and will be a hit with both children and adults.

If you want this quick and easy recipe click here.

33. DUTCH OVEN VEGETARIAN JAMBALAYA

If you're looking for something hearty, comforting, AND healthy the next time you're out camping, you need to try this vegetarian jambalaya. This is the perfect meatless meal that is nutrient-rich.

Total cooking time is 1 hour and obviously, you can throw some extra veggies into this one-pot dish if you have them. Get the recipe here.

34. VEGETARIAN DUTCH OVEN LASAGNA

I know the meat-lovers may disagree and say that lasagna isnt lasagna without some meat! However I disagree, Im all about packing my lasagna full of yummy veggies. For me the more vegetables the better! Full of spinach, mushrooms, squash, and of course cheese, this one-pot meal is delicious and healthy.

Get the recipe here.

DUTCH OVEN BREAD RECIPES

35. DUTCH OVEN ZUCCHINI BREAD

If you're cooking this sweet-smelling zucchini bread in a campground you're sure to have some fellow campers come to visit. This is a delicious recipe made with fresh zucchini and baking spices such as cinnamon and clove.

Get this mouthwatering recipe here

36. FROM SCRATCH DUTCH OVEN CORN BREAD

This tender, moist and hearty cornbread is so yummy. The smokey taste from cooking it over the open flame of a campfire gives it a flavor like no other. Made from scratch with cream corn makes for a very moist corn bread.

I recommend paring this cornbread recipe with chili or a hearty stew.

Get this hearty and fulfilling recipe here

37. NO-KNEAD DUTCH OVEN BREAD

If you're looking for a super simple bread recipe that only requires 4 ingredients and no-kneading- this is perfect. All you knead

to make this is flour, water, yeast, and salt. Cant get much easier than that!

Get the recipe here

38. DUTCH OVEN CHEESY GARLIC BITES

I don't know about you, but for me, there are two things in life that I love. One is cheese and another is garlic. These cheesy garlic bites are perfect for camping and they are so easy.

If you are making these for a crowd I guarantee you that your friends wont be able to resist the wait to reach in and pull off a cheesy piece of heaven.

These take about 50 minutes to make and you can get the recipe here

39. DUTCH OVEN PUMPKIN BREAD

I love bread. Crusty bread, french bread, sourdough bread, and quick bread. If I had to pick a sweet bread it would be pumpkin bread, followed closely behind by banana bread.

Thats why this dutch oven pumpkin banana bread is one of my go-to recipes. Its full of flavor and is soft, moist, and feeds six to eight people!

If you're looking for the perfect sweet bread recipe this is a good one. Get the recipe here.

40. MEDITERRANEAN SUN-DRIED TOMATO, OLIVE AND FETA BREAD

Jill Wheeler

After our most recent trip to Greece and Albania, Ive developed a huge hankering for Mediterranean flavors. There is something about feta and olives that I just cant get enough of. This is a perfect bread with a spaghetti dish or even served by itself with some olive oil.

This dutch oven recipe only requires 5 ingredients, dough, kalamata olives, pesto, feta, and sun-dried tomatoes. It's so simple and will be ready in 30 minutes. Get your recipe here.

DUTCH OVEN DESSERTS RECIPES

41. DUTCH OVEN PEACH COBBLER

Want an easy and delicious cobbler that you can be made in your oven or while out camping? This peach cobbler is it! I honestly cant think of a better dessert to make over an open flame.

Nothing says dutch oven dessert like this peach cobbler.

Get the recipe here

42. EASIEST DUTCH OVEN PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE EVER

Dutch oven pineapple upside down has been our go-to for YEARS. This is nearly foolproof and dependably crowd-pleasing; you're guaranteed to have an appetizing dessert for your gathering.

Get the recipe here.

43. DUTCH OVEN S’MORES CAKE

Do you guys love smores? Or do you have kids that say camping isn't camping without the smores? This 10-minute dutch oven smores cake is a fun spin on the classic smore. The great thing about this recipe is if you buy double the ingredients you'll have enough stuff for roasting smores the next night!

Get the recipe here.

44. CAST IRON CHERRY CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

If you're a person who loves chocolate and cherries in your dessert this may the perfect dessert for you. This recipe is made with five simple ingredients that are all dumped into the Dutch oven together.

Plan on this recipe taking just a little over an hour to prepare and cook. You can get the recipe here.

45. CAST IRON EASY BROWNIES

If you're looking for a super simple eggless dessert that only requires three ingredients check this one out. You could even skip the chocolate chips, but your brownies will be much more cake-like and not fudgy.

You could also try other brownie mix add-ins such as snickers, a heath bar or mini marshmallows.

You can get the recipe here.

GET OUT AND START COOKIN

I hope this list of dutch oven camping recipes gave you some inspiration to get outside and start cooking over an open fire. Theres nothing better than sitting around a fire and enjoying the company of friends and family while your food is cooking in this amazing oven!

If you're looking for additional recipes to cook over an open flame dont miss our foil-packed recipes post that is full of more yummy recipes to cook in the outdoors.

These are easy to prepare ahead of time and make cleanup a breeze.



