The Van Lifers Guide To Finding Freelance Work For Beginners

Fresh to living on the road and no clue what you want to do with your life? Or switching from a conventional job and need a steady freelance income?

Whatever brought you here, no sweat because it happens to the best of us.

It seems like freelancing is becoming more and more popular, with people drawn to the idea of making good money while working remotely.

However, it's important to remember that freelancing isn't always easy. In fact, securing good jobs as a freelancer can be more difficult than it was just a few years ago.

With already over a billion freelancers, it's getting harder and harder for those just starting out.

HOWEVER…

It doesn't mean you should give up your dream of freelancing. If you're good at what you do, have enough patience to send job pitches, and a willingness to learn, you'll rock a freelancing gig for sure.

The good news for beginners is that they have plenty of freelance job boards, platforms, and groups to try their hands at.

If you don't see big dollars rolling out like you had hoped for; you always have the option to switch. And thats what we'll talk about today.

In this handy guide on the best methods to find freelance work for beginners, we'll go through the benefits of a number of freelance job platforms.

If you want to kickstart your freelancing career, here are the best places to find online work:

1. LinkedIn

Do you ever open LinkedIn and feel overwhelmed by others achievements over there?

Well, we have all been there. But what if we told you, you can also be one of those high achievers on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is the best place to find online work as a beginner because there, you have the leg space to go through trial and error.

On LinkedIn, you can search for job postings by keyword and filter your search results by location, industry, and other factors to filter through thousands of jobs related to your expertise.

LinkedIn also allows you to connect with potential clients, view their profiles, and apply to their shared jobs if they're relevant to you.

Besides giving you an idea of the required skills necessary, visiting potential clients profiles is also great for your learning phase.

In addition, LinkedIn has a number of groups that focus on freelancing, proving to be another resource for finding jobs and networking with other freelancers.

While LinkedIn is not traditionally known as a freelancing site, it offers several features that make it ideal for finding freelance work.

First, LinkedIn allows users to post their skills and experience in their profile, making it easy for potential clients to find the right freelancer for their project.

Also, this platform has a built-in messaging system that makes it easy to communicate with potential clients and set up initial meetings.

If you're a fresh fish in the sea of freelancing, don't forget to optimize your LinkedIn profile.

Start with writing a compelling summary of your skills and experience, post your portfolio, connect with big names in your industry, and explore the job portal.

If you search, let's say, graphic design on LinkedIn, you'll find hundreds of jobs posted by businesses of all scales.

There, you can apply advanced filters according to your location, preferred salary range, and timing to narrow in.

And once you spot a job that matches your profile, apply to it with your portfolio, and wait for the hirer to return.

2. Freelancing Forums

For anyone looking to start their freelancing career, forums like UpWork, Fiverr, PeoplePerHour, and Freelancer.com are invaluable resources.

Not only do they provide a platform for networking and exchanging information, but they also offer a trove of job postings from employers worldwide.

In addition, many forums offer specialized sections for freelancers, where you can post your portfolio and profile page to get the attention of potential clients.

While the competition on freelancing forums can be stiff, they remain one of the best ways to find freelance work for beginners because of their diversity.

Forums like UpWork and Fiverr also maintain a database of projects freelancers can bid on and help you get your foot in the door.

Moreover, these diverse forums also have active job boards where companies and individuals post their latest openings.

By browsing these boards, you can quickly identify opportunities that align with your skills and drop your pitch. Even if you don't land a gig right away, freelancing platforms for beginners get you started in the industry.

The best way to win jobs on these freelance platforms is to have a strong portfolio and communication skills.

Remember, the clients on these sites don't meet you, nor can they guess your potential; here, your work speaks for you.

If you manage to bank a few clients on freelance forums and deliver good work, your profiles will get a boost, and you wont be a beginner anymore.

Remember that even the most successful people in freelancing had to start somewhere. Create an account on one of these freelancing websites like Fiverr, PPH or Upwork and be patient while you wait for your first client.

3. Niche Job Boards

If you're starting as a freelancer, checking out freelancing job boards is another option. These websites provide a space for businesses and individuals to post jobs that freelancers can apply for.

Some top options for niche job boards include ProBlogger, We Work Remotely, and Dribble. Another way to find work as a freelance beginner is to search through general job boards such as Indeed. While you may have to sift through more listings, you may be able to find a wider range of work this way.

To use a job board, simply create an account and start browsing through the available listings. When you find a job that interests you, click on the listing and follow the application instructions.

Although it can be difficult to find work by searching through job boards, it's a good way to understand how the freelance world works and what type of pitches appeal to clients.

Job boards make it easy to find freelance work and are an excellent resource for beginner freelancers who don't have diverse portfolios.

4. Facebook Groups

Facebook isn't only for memes and funny videos; it can connect you with great clients if you know how to use it to your benefit.

Many freelancers have built themselves as industry experts through Facebook, and their networks are going great.

Being an active member of your niche-related groups allows you to connect with potential clients and get your name out there as a freelancer.

Additionally, you can use these groups to network with other freelancers and get advice on how to succeed in the freelance world. Being active in these groups helps you stay up-to-date on the latest industry news and trends and land more clients.

Many don't believe that Facebook is the best place to find online work as a newbie, but it's true. Your potential clients hang out in Facebook groups and sometimes discuss their hiring plans.

You can make a name for yourself as an expert in your field by presenting your skills well. Additionally, some freelancers use these groups to outsource their work to people who are new and have less experience. This could be another way for you break into the industry.

5. Twitter

Ever thought about using Twitter for a job hunt? Probably not, because we believe it to be a social media site where people come to rant and share their political opinions.

But did you know that almost all brands and businesses are on Twitter at this point? Now, they aren't roaming here for fun; instead, they're here to promote their brands and potentially look for new talent.

If you go on Twitter and search hashtags like #hiring, #freelancing, #copywriting, or any other tag related to your skillset, you'll find plenty of tweets.

Among these tweets will be some hiring and networking opportunities. If you use your sharp freelancer brain at this time, you can bank yourself a client while casually scrolling through your Twitter.

Since Twitter isn't a conventional job board, you're likely to find lower competition here, which is another reason you must explore it.

6.Cold Emailing

Say you're a freelance writer. You've been working hard to build your portfolio and snag some publishing credits, but ready to take on some clients to start earning a real income.

The only problem is, you don't know where to start. One great way to find potential clients is to send them cold emails.

Cold emailing is when you contact someone you don't know for business purposes.

It might sound daunting, but if done correctly, it can help you get your foot in the door with potential clients and impress them with your persistence.

When reaching out to potential clients, be professional and polite because no one likes a spam emailer.

Introduce yourself and explain why you're contacting them, and get straight to the point. Be clear about your services and why you would be a good fit for their project.

Most importantly, don't be afraid to follow up, as clients often forget to get back to you (or maybe they pretend to?).

If you don't hear back from a client after your initial email, reach out again a week or two later as a reminder. With persistence and a little luck, you'll soon be landing some great freelance gigs via this networking trick.

7. Hiring Sections of Websites

If you're looking for freelance work, the hiring and career sections of different websites in your niche is one of the best ways to find freelance jobs as beginners.

For example, if you're a web designer, you can search for freelance web designers on job boards like Indeed, Glassdoor, or your favorite brands site.

Sometimes businesses directly post hiring opportunities on their sites instead of going to job boards.

For instance, if you're a blog writer and want to get a few content pieces published under your name, start finding sites in your niche that accept guest posts.

Some of these sites pay contributors, while others will help build your portfolio - either way, its a win for you. You can also search specifically for companies that are hiring freelancers in your area of expertise.

Once you've found some leads, reach out to the companies directly and inquire about any open freelance positions. Be sure to include your portfolio or samples of your work so they can get an idea of your skills and experience.

8. Craigslist

We bet this is a new one for you - when most people think of Craigslist, they picture used furniture and yard sales. But not anymore! Todays clients are smart, and they know where to snag the best deals; hence, you'll find them on Craigslist.

The key is knowing how to search for the right opportunities. Let's say you're a web designer in India looking for gigs to start in this field. What you have to do is open craigslist.org and set its location to a place where you're likely to find the most number of jobs.

Let's go with NYC for now. If you set your location to New York and open the Craigslist job section, you'll find a long, cluttered list. There, you'll start by searching for graphic design in the Jobs section.

Then, look for postings that say entry-level or no experience necessary and other preferences you might have. Of course, you'll need to show some samples of your work to land the job, but Craigslist postings are usually for entry-level freelancers, and its not crowded.

So if you're wondering where to find freelance clients, go to Craigslist and make some quick bucks!

Rounding Up Freelance Work For Beginners

Hopefully, this guide has given you a better understanding of where to start your search and what to keep in mind as you begin your journey. Remember, there is no one-size-fits-all solution while finding work as a freelancer.

It may take some trial and error to find the right clients and projects for you. When it comes to freelancing, the skies the limit. With perseverance, you'll be on your way to a successful freelance career in no time.

Just remember to start small and take things one step at a time. Soon, you'll be on your way to a successful freelancing career. Thanks for reading, and good luck!