Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive Chef

John Feagans Jr. of Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Photo by Outlier Brands

Captiva Island, FL – Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the promotion of John Feagans Jr. to the position of Co-Executive Chef. Feagans joins an award-winning and top-rated culinary team that includes Executive Chef Greg Nelson. Previously Sous Chef, Feagans will team with food & beverage operations to focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva.

A native of Southwest Florida since the 1980s, Feagans was destined for the culinary industry when, as a child, he learned from his grandmother ("a great country cook") and stepfather ("an incredible chef and mentor"). In fact, it was in the early 1980s when he moved to Captiva to assist his mother in opening and operating the famous Greenhouse Restaurant on the island.

Since then, Feagans has served in executive chef, general manager and partnership positions with at least six additional (and many famous) island restaurants, including Mad Hatter Restaurant, Sunshine Cafe, Tarpon Lodge and Lazy Flamingo.

"I'm very excited to continue my growth as Co-Excutive Chef here," he notes. "We have TripAdvisor's top-rated Old Captiva House, plus the coming-soon, all-new Shipyard Restaurant and Crow's Nest Chophouse (with its second-floor, magnificent views of the Gulf of Mexico), both opening later in 2023."

“John's addition to our team enhances our reputation as being the number one dining destination on Sanibel and Captiva,” adds Doug Babcock, Chief Executive Officer. “Along with Executive Chef Greg Nelson and Food & Beverage Operations Manager Kim McGonnell, we serve the best dining and dining experience you'll find."

Old Captiva House reservations are encouraged at www.OldCaptivaHouse.com.

About Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts

Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts is a leader in Southwest Florida lodging management and marketing since 1931. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts offers four outstanding beach resorts, numerous restaurant and entertainment venues and options, marinas, spa, plus recreational opportunities to enjoy.