Sanibel, FL

Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations Manager

Outlier Brands

Kim McGonnell Named Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fnq9G_0kgcUGFR00
Kim McGonnell Appointed Food & Beverage Operations ManagerPhoto byOutlier Brands

Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the appointment of Kim McGonnell to the position of Food & Beverage Operations Manager — with a primary focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island.

A native of Southwest Florida for 30 years with extensive experience in barrier island high-volume restaurants, McGonnell was employed by Resort Restaurants Hospitality Group of Fort Myers Beach before joining Doc Ford's Restaurant of Sanibel Island, where she served as General Manager over the course of a 12-year career.

At 'Tween Waters Captiva, McGonnell joins an experienced and award-winning food & beverage team with responsibilities including TripAdvisor's top-rated Old Captiva House, plus the coming-soon, all-new Shipyard Restaurant and Crow's Nest Chophouse (with its second-floor, magnificent views of the Gulf of Mexico), both opening later in 2023.

"I'm delighted to join such a talented and dedicated team of culinary preparation and service professionals," she notes. "To be able to continue my career on Sanibel and Captiva, and participate with Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts, truly is an opportunity of a lifetime."

“We couldn't be more thrilled to have Kim as part of our team,” adds Doug Babcock, Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience at highly popular island restaurants will certainly benefit our guests, whether local or from around the world. Prepare to be wowed!"

Old Captiva House reservations are encouraged at www.OldCaptivaHouse.com.

About Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts is a leader in Southwest Florida lodging management and marketing since 1931. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts offers four outstanding beach resorts, numerous restaurant and entertainment venues and options, marinas, spa, plus recreational opportunities to enjoy.

