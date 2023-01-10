NOISE Inc. Unveils Corporate Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision

Introducing Outlier Brands: The Next Generation of NOISE Inc.

Photo by NOISE Inc. unveils new corporate visual identity

Outlier Brands is the next-generation corporate brand name and brand mark for NOISE Inc. Outlier Brands will continue the 36-year tradition and reputation of NOISE Inc. as an internationally-awarded brand activation agency serving clients throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean. The new branding is rooted in the company’s culture, work experience and people —three drivers that have made the company’s success what it is today as steady growth projections continue.

“Our decision to evolve to Outlier Brands has been almost a year in the making,” notes John Sprecher, Founder and Creative Director. “Like many brands, it was time for an evolution, a rebirth to a brand entity that both identified the types of clients we desire to partner with, but also where we can take those bold clients. NOISE Inc. has served us very well the past 18 years, and we thank all of our clients across the years for your support.”

Photo by Outlier Brands

”We challenge ourselves, and our clients, to solve business problems creatively,” states Ashley Shenk, Partner and Brand Experience Director, “By definition, Outliers are unique, extraordinary, special, highly successful, and noteworthy in their respective fields of expertise. Our new brand promise is “getting there starts here” and the depth, breadth and success of our strategic integrations allow us to position brands in a new and more successful place.”

Outlier Brands provides more than 60 integrated services to bring synergy between internal and external audience brand championing. Outlier Brands serves all categories, specializing in destination, hospitality, dining, entertainment, healthcare, recreation, education, financial and social cause industries.

“This next step in our evolution is a very exciting one,” says Milissa Sprecher, Chief Executive Officer. “Outlier Brands is a fresh, dynamic multi-media agency with the energy, enthusiasm and expertise to take brands to a higher level. We look forward to helping drive market share, mindshare, revenues and profits.”

About Outlier Brands

Since 1986, Outlier Brands has combined science with art, and strategy with inspiration, resulting in award-winning creative outside the box, yet right on target.

Visit www.Outlier-Brands.com and Contact Partner Ashley Shenk for a confidential brand assessment at 239.395.9555 (x4) or AshleyS@Outlier-Brands.com.