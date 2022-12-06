Captiva, FL

Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public

Outlier Brands

Welcome Back and Looking Forward

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlkFH_0jVf84Ss00
Photo by'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa

Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.

Lodging reservations for Saturday, December 17, 2022, may now be made online at www.Tween-Waters.com, or by calling 239.472.5161.

In operation, guests with resort reservations will receive a corporate email confirmation that includes name and date of reservation. Each day, ‘Tween Waters will supply officials at the Causeway Access checkpoint a list of these reservations. Guests should simply provide authorities with a printed copy of their reservation, along with photo identification, for access across the Sanibel Causeway to 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa.

“As the first full-service resort to open on the islands, we’re absolutely thrilled with the trust and cooperation shown in granting all of our guests access to 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa,” says Doug Babcock, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We accept this great opportunity with sincere responsibility, and ask our guests to travel safely, yet directly, to ‘Tween Waters Captiva — to allow the work of islands repair and restoration to carry on easily.

“Our rooms are safe and clean, our private beaches pristine, our pools sparkling, our restaurant delicious for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and our team excitedly looking forward to welcoming everyone back, from all over the country and beyond!”

About Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts

Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has been a Southwest Florida lodging management and marketing leader since 1931. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts offers four outstanding beach resorts, numerous restaurant and entertainment venues and options, marinas, spa, plus recreational opportunities to enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Captiva# Sanibel# Captiva Island# Fort Myers# Hurricane Ian

Comments / 2

Published by

Local News primarily for Southwest Florida hospitality, travel and tourism.

Fort Myers, FL
86 followers

More from Outlier Brands

Sanibel, FL

First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva Islands

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Opens As First Full-Service Resort on Sanibel and Captiva Islands. ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island announced today that — with the opening of TripAdvisor’s top-rated Old Captiva House restaurant — the legendary resort becomes the first to offer full services to guests on Sanibel Captiva Islands following Hurricane Ian. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, and currently occupancy is limited to island residents, first responders and workforce teams with approved island access.

Read full story
Captiva, FL

Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting Tradition

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Continues Tradition By Hosting 27th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration Friday, November 25. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island announced today that the legendary resort’s traditional beachfront Tree Lighting Celebration will continue for its 27th consecutive year on Friday, November 25, from 6 PM to 7.15 PM. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive. Admission and parking are free but open only to persons with approved Sanibel Island Causeway passes.

Read full story
Captiva, FL

Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.

Read full story
Captiva, FL

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian

Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.

Read full story
Sanibel, FL

Captiva Island Resort Announces First Pride Celebration This June

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa to Host First Celebration of Pride This June. Captiva Pride Weekend at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. A well-known resort is hoping to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment by hosting Captiva Island’s first celebration of pride this summer.

Read full story
Sanibel, FL

Two Key Additions Expand Weddings and Sales Division at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa and West Wind Island Resort

Cindy Kaiser and Nicholas Royka, Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. Two Key Additions Expand Weddings and Sales Division at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa and West Wind Island Resort.

Read full story
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals Expands Owner and Guest Experiences with Michael Laperuta

Michael Laperuta, Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals. Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals has announced the addition of Michael Laperuta to its growing team of Owner Relations Concierges.

Read full story
Florida State

Captiva Island, Florida Isn't Too Far South for Snow

Tree Lighting Celebration at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. The first real snowfall of the season in Southwest Florida is coming from a peculiar place — the palm trees at 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa on Captiva Island, Florida. Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5 pm to 9 pm EST, their Annual Tree Lighting Celebration attracts thousands of families from all over the world to experience more than 200,000-holiday lights in musical synchronicity. The colorful lighting of a majestic, 30-foot Christmas tree at the threshold to the Gulf of Mexico. Live holiday musical performances. Spectacular fireworks show on the beach. Laser lights. Even real snow falling from the palm trees. And best of all, it's free and open to the public.

Read full story
2 comments
Sanibel, FL

Vacation Rental Owners on Sanibel and Captiva Island Are Saving Up to $2,500 in Commission Rebates

Sanibel Island, FL:Sanibel Captiva Island Vacation Rentals, a premier vacation home rental agency, has announced an exciting offer to rebate up to $2,500 in commission to new Sanibel and Captiva Island home and condo owners that join their rental program by October 15, 2021.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy