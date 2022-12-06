Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public

Welcome Back and Looking Forward

‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022

Photo by 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa

Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.

Lodging reservations for Saturday, December 17, 2022, may now be made online at www.Tween-Waters.com, or by calling 239.472.5161.

In operation, guests with resort reservations will receive a corporate email confirmation that includes name and date of reservation. Each day, ‘Tween Waters will supply officials at the Causeway Access checkpoint a list of these reservations. Guests should simply provide authorities with a printed copy of their reservation, along with photo identification, for access across the Sanibel Causeway to 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa.

“As the first full-service resort to open on the islands, we’re absolutely thrilled with the trust and cooperation shown in granting all of our guests access to 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa,” says Doug Babcock, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We accept this great opportunity with sincere responsibility, and ask our guests to travel safely, yet directly, to ‘Tween Waters Captiva — to allow the work of islands repair and restoration to carry on easily.

“Our rooms are safe and clean, our private beaches pristine, our pools sparkling, our restaurant delicious for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and our team excitedly looking forward to welcoming everyone back, from all over the country and beyond!”

About Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts

Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has been a Southwest Florida lodging management and marketing leader since 1931. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts offers four outstanding beach resorts, numerous restaurant and entertainment venues and options, marinas, spa, plus recreational opportunities to enjoy.