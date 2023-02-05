Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NY

Photo by Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NY

Nestled right in the charming rivertown of Dobbs Ferry lies a crystal shop, called Custom Crystal Creations. A store filled with crystals, jewelry, spiritual books, oracle cards and other new age items that will have you wandering the store for hours. Every turn in this cozy and interesting store has something new that you may just happen to miss the first time around that will keep you in the store for hours.

Custom Crystal Creations also offers a variety of services such as psychic readings, mediumship and reiki sessions among a few other different services. During my visit, I met one of the store’s regular practitioners, who happens to be a medium and a healer. I took a chance since I always took an interest in these types of modalities and I went and booked an appointment with Katie Ciriello, medium and healer.

My personal experience with Katie Ciriello was nothing short of amazing. She helped and encouraged me to begin new practices that will help me achieve personal goals for the new year. Not only did she give me an amazing reading but she also gave me a reiki session that included toning, an alternative method where she sings while processing healing energy through the body and I came out of the session lighter and more optimistic. I will certainly be going back to see her and I suggest you make the time and go in to see her too.

With all kinds of whimsical and soul changing little items and products scattered throughout this crystal shop, anyone on a soul searching journey or just looking for a little inspiration for the new year, will come out visiting Custom Crystal Creations with a whole new outlook.

Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry and see what you’ll find in there for yourself!