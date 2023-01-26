Where to find delicious and healthy salads in Westchester NY

Out and About Westchester NY

Now that we have entered a fresh new year, it is time to start eating healthy. Or at least try to. And what is a good way to begin this pursuit in the New Year? But with a salad, of course! There are plenty of eateries in Westchester offering a plethora of delicious salad options. So if you want to keep those resolutions intact while enjoying dining out, check out these popular salad spots.

With a few scattered locations throughout Westchester, it’s more than likely that you have tried Chopt Creative Salad Co. One of the first salad chains that pioneered the fresh salad and warm bowls menu to hit the masses. What makes Chopt super interesting are their featured salads that are only available for a couple of months at a time. Definitely keeps their fans on their toes and always wondering what they’re going to create next.

Sweetgreen hailing from the island of Manhattan, everyone that knows about Sweetgreen is thrilled that they have made their way up to Westchester. Mixing salads with only the best quality ingredients and very vegan friendly. Check out their popular bowls and salads: Harvest Bowl, Crispy Rice Bowl and the Supergreen Goddess salad.

A healthy mom and pop spot for all things as you know…healthy. Based in Mamaroneck, Green Life has a great salad menu that varies with combinations such as the Cowboy Chow, my personal favorite amongst plenty of other fine chopped salad options and you definitely have to taste their turkey chili, it’s a crowd pleaser.

Another salad and healthy chain of eateries that comes from Manhattan is Fresh and Co. situated right in Yonkers. This spot always has solid delicious hot food on display. The salad menu offers their main options for all year round and with seasonal options. Always quality and delicious food at Fresh and Co.

You’ll find Dig Inn a premium salad eatery that is located in the Rye Brook Shopping Center in Rye Brook. This isn’t just any salad menu, they have some interesting combinations such as Spicy Lime Leaf Salmon, Hot Honey Chicken and The Golden Coconut that are fan favorites but you’ll definitely like this place for their quality food and ingredients.

The Prince in Eastchester is two doors down from Mason Sandwiches, their sandwich shop, on Mill Rd. This sandwich spot always has a long wait and they must be doing something right that keeps people coming back, so they gave their hand at trying a salad spot located right next door. Offering delicious salad and warm bowl combos that will soon become a favorite local spot.

