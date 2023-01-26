The 5 Best Hot Chocolate Drinks To Find In Westchester NY

Photo by Mast Market

Hot chocolate is the perfect drink to accompany you while enjoying the brisk winter weather here in Westchester. Hot chocolate is everyone’s favorite pastime. I had to think of all the best places in the area that offer some real quality and delicious hot cocoa.

Cocoa- A snug little chocolate shop located right in downtown Larchmont has an array of chocolate treats. But one of the main attractions for this cute little spot is one of the best and decadent hot chocolates that you’ll ever have. I suggest making a trip over to try it for yourself. 2107a Boston Post Rd. Larchmont NY.

The Kneaded Bread- this popular Westchester bakery brews their own signature hot chocolate blend every year with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and the best quality of chocolate. To make it the ultimate chocolate treat, order a chocolate brioche with your hot chocolate. Yum is the only word that comes to mind. 181 North Main St. Port Chester NY.

Mast Market - When the popular chocolatier opened up their first Westchester chocolate shop, all the chocolate misfits rejoiced. This infamous brooklyn based confectionary shop made way to the golden apple and we can’t hold back our excitement. With a full coffee bar, market and chocolate factory, you’ll be in chocolate heaven here. 92 S. Moger Ave. Mount Kisco NY.

Ice Cream Social- This ice cream shop is not only known for their ice cream but they have quite the hot chocolate menu too- offering flavors such as salted caramel and white chocolate peppermint to try a different spin on the traditional treat. But it’s their signature hot chocolate float is what everyone keeps coming back for. A scoop of your favorite ice cream in a cup of your favorite flavored hot chocolate. What more can you ask for? 481 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains NY.

Bobo’s Cafe- It doesn’t come to any surprise that this place would have a delicious hot chocolate but it’s not only delicious, it’s quite innovative in its presentation. It comes in a mason jar with all the bells and whistles of lots of chocolate syrup and a towering heap of whipped cream. I think it might be a must to visit Bobo’s this winter. Chappaqua, Somers, Ridgefield CT.

