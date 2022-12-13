New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This Month

A few new restaurants have been sighted in Westchester this past month and we can’t help but get excited to check out these new eateries in the area. Here is what we have so far.

Haven is a new eclectic restaurant opened on Main street in downtown Port Chester where I hear it already has a happening bar scene and if you’ve seen their drinks or their drink menu, you would understand why. Delicious Asian fusion tapas and a fun scene to hang out after work.

Duke’s Ramen is a new spot a lot of people this side of Westchester have been patiently waiting to open. Ramen is the go to comfort food that everyone literally drools over and now they opened a Duke’s Ramen in Mamaroneck, located on Mamaroneck ave. The menu has a solid variety of ramen and other specialty dishes such as rice bowls and a good size list of appetizers.

With their first location opened in Bronxville not too long ago, Booskerdoo coffee shop has opened up a second location right in Ardsley. They are already hitting the menu with a few specialty holiday coffee drinks such as pistachio shortbread latte and you can bet that there will be a line out the door. That’s how good their coffee is.

You might have seen the Latusion food truck driving around town in Port Chester and always stationed at Patriot’s Park but lo and behold this very popular food truck has finally landed and opened their first spot right in downtown Harrison. From what we gathered they have been super busy since they opened and there is a reason why they are called home of the Lomo’s Fries.

Larchmont has another coffee spot slash luncheonette that has opened right off Palmer ave in the new apartment building that just went up next to The Larchmont Tavern. Bluestone Lane has opened one of their many locations right in Larchmont. This breakfast and lunch spot has everyone buzzing for their health conscious but very delicious meals.

