Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT

Photo by The Holiday Stroll in Stamford

It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.

The reindeers have finally graced us with their presence yet again this holiday season for the Greenwich Reindeer Festival! They will be frolicking and waiting for Santa at the Sam Bridge Nursery and Greenhouse till Dec 24th, so there is plenty of time left to see Dancer and Prancer..

Arch in Bloom Nursery will have their Flurry Fest Dec 3rd from 12-6pm with festive displays, delicious food and drink and of course lots of beautiful and fun decorations to be seen and don’t forget to visit the hot cocoa bar while you’re there.

What is the holiday season if there isn’t a little shopping involved. Shop away at the Sip and Shop at the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club on Dec 6th from 3 to 8pm. With over 40 vendors attending the event, you’ll be sure to find something for everyone here.

314 Beer garden has an Ugly Sweater Party that I think a few adults will be looking forward to attending this jolly gathering. A photo op with the Grinch, an ugly sweater contest, festive music played by Borderline Genius and it’s not Christmas without a toy drive, so bring your donations!

Don’t forget your Santa costume for this one…SantaCon Stamford is here! Downtown Stamford will be swarming with Santas, reindeers and elves on Saturday Dec 3rd. A fun event you won’t want to miss out on with your friends.

The all new Holiday Stroll is here again in Stamford running all month till Dec 24th! Holiday lights, food vendors, carnival rides, a winter village serving brews, cider and wine. An event for the whole family to enjoy!

Right in the Stamford Town Centre a new interactive 20,000 sq ft holiday experience, The Holiday Wish, has taken over and everyone is raving about the event. It is what they’re calling an immersive, light-filled world of holiday enchantment filled with north pole excursions, Santa’s Village and working with the elves right in their own workshop.

With plenty more holiday events popping up for the month, this article will be updated daily with new events and holiday markets taking place.

Want to know the latest food features and happenings in Westchester and Fairfield County? Follow Out and About Westchester and be the first to know.