Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in December

Photo by White Plains Holiday Market

It’s December and we are ready for the holiday events to begin! This month there are plenty of fun things to do in Westchester County. You’ve got your pick this month from holiday markets to Christmas storytelling and joining the fun with Santa and Mrs Claus. There is something for everyone!

The White Plains Holiday Market always starts the merry season out with a bang! Starts Dec 9th- 18th filled with over 50 vendors and artisans to get in the spirit of shopping and lots of food and drink around and it’s free to attend.

This is Tarrytown’s second annual Winter Stroll event that takes place Saturday Dec 3rd from 5-9pm and it’s been a big hit with the locals and visitors afar. Extended shopping hours, outdoor dining, story telling, trolleys, holiday treats, carolers, ugly sweater contest, live entertainment and other special events! Although Tarrytown is known mostly for their Halloween and fall activities, this cozy rivertown has lots to offer for the holiday season. Central Makers has their Holiday market in Tarrytown Saturday Dec 17th to Sunday Dec 18th. Each year the Tarrytown warehouse is turned into an artisanal makers market. One of a kind handcrafted gifts, local beer and whiskey tastings, small bites, and more.

Victorian Christmas at the Octagon House in Irvington is giving tours all month. See the only Octagon shaped house in the whole country decorated in holiday splendor with wreaths, garland and sparkle for all to see.

Lyndhurst Mansion has announced their Christmas tour is now open in traditional fashion. Adorned with Christmas trees and spectacular decorations throughout the mansion. This tour is open from Nov 28th to Dec 30th.

Sleigh Bells On The Ave in Larchmont will take place on Sat Dec 3rd, featuring family fun with Elsa and Olaf, Santa and Mrs Claus, horse drawn sleigh rides, carolers and a tree trimming contest.

New Rochelle Train Station Holiday Market that takes place from November 26th to December 16th filled with local makers of all kinds from food to handmade crafts.

Saturday Dec 3rd from 2 to 5:30pm is the 7th Annual Tash Holiday Market at Patriot’s Park in Sleepy Hollow filled with lots of festive events and treats with a tree lighting ceremony.

A holiday favorite for the kids that you won’t want to miss is the Winter Wonderland at the Kensico Dam. A drive through holiday light extravaganza the family won’t want to miss out on.

With plenty more holiday events popping up for the month, this article will be updated daily with new events and holiday markets taking place.

