Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY

Photo by Pizzeria La Rosa

Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.

When it comes to legendary pizza, Johnny’s Pizza in Mount Vernon has been around since 1942 and this place has never had a slow day. Just recently Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports visited and was literally speechless eating this thin crust pie. Known for their extra crispy thin crust, this pizza dough is delicious with anything on it. Try their plain, Chicken Italiano or my personal favorite, just garlic.

Over in New Rochelle, Pizzeria La Rosa has gotten some rave reviews on their margherita and vodka pizzas. What keeps everyone coming back are their weekly pizza specials. Check them out in downtown New Rochelle.

Even though this pizzeria has only been open for a few months, Pizza Fenice in Pelham has taken the small town by storm as well as the rest of Westchester. Pizza Fenice came in hot on the pizza scene offering Detroit pizza for one thing, and they're not just any type of plain Detroit pizzas, they have pies like hot pastrami on rye, the carbonara, pulled pig and pickle just to name a few. They also have regular pizza with all different types of toppings and pizzas come in gluten free too! You can see why they’re always sold out. My advice, get there early and check out the menu!

Another pizzeria that has been an institution to not only Westchester but to Mamaroneck since 1964 is Sal’s Pizzeria. A long line at Sal’s is considered a normal day but don’t worry you’ll get their infamous sicilian and salad pizza they have been serving for the past 58 years.

Voted for best pizza by Westchester Magazine for 2022, Dunwoodie Pizza always ranks as the top three best pizzerias in the county. Dunwoodie has all the classics and more that you can’t miss out on to try. If you’re in Yonkers, stop by Dunwoodie Pizza.

Coming in from Hartsdale, Hartsdale House of Pizza is another pizzeria on the list ranking high for original and tasty pizza pies. They’re claim to fame are their grandma pies with toppings like upside down Sicilian made with fresh mozzarella and topped with vodka sauce, Cacio e Pepe and Nino’s Apple Square Pie if you like the sweet and savory combination. Pizza options available in gluten free and cauliflower.

Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow is one of those under the radar taverns that you would never know has some great pizza. Thin crust is the name of the game for their pizza and tasty pairings such as a hot honey and buffalo chicken pie with new weekly pie specials for all the local and not so local fans. A cozy spot in the rivertowns to grab a beer and a pizza.

What other good pizzerias are in Westchester that you would recommend trying?

