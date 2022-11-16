The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT

It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.

Lenny’s Bagels- Having already established in Westchester, Lenny’s came to Cos Cob to open their third location and has the area buzzing about their bagels. Something to mention, they are the only bagel shops that make their own gluten free bagels. 207 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob, CT

Lenny's Bagels

Britt and Co. Bagels- Having started out of her home in Harrison and only available as a delivery service. Britt has risen to popular demand and has crossed state lines and opened her first bagel shop right in downtown Greenwich, across from the movie theater. Creating the most deliciously extraordinary bagels ever. Where else will you see a tomato basil bagel with prosciutto cream cheese and a smores bagel with peanut butter banana cream cheese anywhere? Only in Greenwich, for now. Flavors are limited but you’ll always want to see what they’re creating next. Follow on Instagram to check in on their latest creations. 85 Railroad Ave, Greenwich, CT

Britt and Co Bagels

Upper Crust Bagel Company- Located in Old Greenwich and always filled with locals grabbing their morning coffee but they’re certainly not leaving without one of their famous bagels. Offering a regular menu and a light menu that caters to everyone. You’ll find all the classics including pumpernickel, chocolate chip and egg bagels here. 197 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, CT

Upper Crust Bagel Company

Liz Sue Bagels- This bagel shop has been around making quite a name for itself since 1979 with two locations in Stamford and Norwalk and lines out the door. This popular spot is nothing short of some amazing bagels and bagel sandwiches that are hard to compete with. Always a good place for a workday bagel or a baker’s dozen for the weekend. 63 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT and 120 New Canaan Ave UNIT 9, Norwalk, CT

Liz Sue Bagels

Badass Bagels- Given its the only sourdough bagel shop around that will make everyone happy, including the gluten sensitive. All sourdough bagels from Badass are created with flavors in mind like black sesame, smoked sea salt and Himalayan blue poppy paired with some serious culinary cream cheese such as pimento scallion, hot honey pistachio and preserved lemon and fried caper cream cheeses that will certainly satiate your palate. Calling all foodies here! Badass Bagels have gained so much popularity it ships nationwide daily. 21 1/2 Lois St, Norwalk, CT

Badass Bagels

Village Bagels- Popular menu with the health conscious, known for their low carb bagel options and for the nor so health conscious, you’ll definitely want to try the bagel breakfast sandwiches such as pastrami and swiss and egg or the roast beef and cheddar with egg on a bagel. It’s really the best of both worlds here. 415 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT

Village Bagels

Eric’s Bagels- A delivery only and occasional pop up bagelry that can be ordered online or find them at a local farmer’s market or at some of CT’s best eateries: Seasons Eats, Proof Coffee Roaster and Parkway Diner just to name a few places. Known to make quality and delicious bagels with all the best kinds of cream cheese available to order. 1230 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT

Eric's Bagels

