6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut

There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.

CFCF- With two locations in Greenwich and Riverside, there would be no surprise if there was another location making its way up the Connecticut seaboard. A very modern and sleek coffee shop if you will, with a menu of designer coffee beverages and sandwiches and salads for on the go. 118 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich CT and 1162 E Putnam Ave, Riverside CT

CFCF Coffee

Gregory’s Coffee - Gregory’s is a coffee shop based in Manhattan and has graced Greenwich with its presence by opening up a location on Greenwich ave. Gregory’s Coffee brings high quality drinks and baked goods to the coffee- obsessed Connecticut dwellers with drinks like honey badger, Hall and Oates and delicious iced teas. You might just see Gregory yourself when you stop by the Greenwich Ave location. 342 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT

Gregory's Coffee

Coffee For Good- When can you say you bought a coffee for a good cause? You certainly can here at Coffee For Good in Greenwich. A non profit that helps people with disabilities work at a place of employment where they can be trained and also be part of the workforce. Located in the historical Mead house off Maple Ave, it is worth visiting not only for a good cup of coffee but also for a good deed. 48 Maple Ave, Greenwich, CT

Coffee For Good

Winfield Street- This is one very cool coffee spot located right in downtown Stamford. With other locations in Westport and Wilton. What sets Winfield apart from all the other coffee shops is their coffee menu, due to drinks like peanut butter mocha, whipped coffee and a milky, which is a milkier latte. Of course they have all the traditionals and a couple of non-traditional drinks but all the coffee lovers in the state of Connecticut will be happy to know that this place isn’t going anywhere. Also, their breakfast menu is worth taking a look at. 96 Broad St, Stamford, CT

Winfield Coffee

Lorca Coffee Bar- This Spanish influenced coffee bar offers seasonal drinks such as autumn spice latte and maple walnut latte and sandwiches like a toasted apple cheddar sourdough just shows the level of commitment Lorca provides for their loyal customers. And we don't want to forget their infamous churros. Always busy and always a long line, consider yourself lucky if you can walk right in. 125 Bedford St, Stamford, CT

Lorca Coffee

Roost Kitchen and Coffee- With two locations in Darien and Cos Cob, this is one very popular coffee place among the locals and just based off their menu you can see why. Holiday specialty coffee drinks are something not to miss here: Autumn Fog, Maple Cream Cold Brew, Salted Cream Caramel Cold Brew for the fall season that are major hits and an extensive lunch menu filled with an assortment of artisanal sandwiches and salads. 236 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob, CT and 1950 Post Rd, Darien, CT

Roost Coffee

Want to know the latest food features and happenings in Westchester and Fairfield County? Follow Out and About Westchester and be the first to know.