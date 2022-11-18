Greenwich, CT

6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut

Out and About Westchester NY

There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.

CFCF- With two locations in Greenwich and Riverside, there would be no surprise if there was another location making its way up the Connecticut seaboard. A very modern and sleek coffee shop if you will, with a menu of designer coffee beverages and sandwiches and salads for on the go. 118 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich CT and 1162 E Putnam Ave, Riverside CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH21d_0jAyEz0T00
CFCF Coffee

Gregory’s Coffee - Gregory’s is a coffee shop based in Manhattan and has graced Greenwich with its presence by opening up a location on Greenwich ave. Gregory’s Coffee brings high quality drinks and baked goods to the coffee- obsessed Connecticut dwellers with drinks like honey badger, Hall and Oates and delicious iced teas. You might just see Gregory yourself when you stop by the Greenwich Ave location. 342 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhpD4_0jAyEz0T00
Gregory's Coffee

Coffee For Good- When can you say you bought a coffee for a good cause? You certainly can here at Coffee For Good in Greenwich. A non profit that helps people with disabilities work at a place of employment where they can be trained and also be part of the workforce. Located in the historical Mead house off Maple Ave, it is worth visiting not only for a good cup of coffee but also for a good deed. 48 Maple Ave, Greenwich, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNWPZ_0jAyEz0T00
Coffee For Good

Winfield Street- This is one very cool coffee spot located right in downtown Stamford. With other locations in Westport and Wilton. What sets Winfield apart from all the other coffee shops is their coffee menu, due to drinks like peanut butter mocha, whipped coffee and a milky, which is a milkier latte. Of course they have all the traditionals and a couple of non-traditional drinks but all the coffee lovers in the state of Connecticut will be happy to know that this place isn’t going anywhere. Also, their breakfast menu is worth taking a look at. 96 Broad St, Stamford, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQpYd_0jAyEz0T00
Winfield Coffee

Lorca Coffee Bar- This Spanish influenced coffee bar offers seasonal drinks such as autumn spice latte and maple walnut latte and sandwiches like a toasted apple cheddar sourdough just shows the level of commitment Lorca provides for their loyal customers. And we don't want to forget their infamous churros. Always busy and always a long line, consider yourself lucky if you can walk right in. 125 Bedford St, Stamford, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjY3W_0jAyEz0T00
Lorca Coffee

Roost Kitchen and Coffee- With two locations in Darien and Cos Cob, this is one very popular coffee place among the locals and just based off their menu you can see why. Holiday specialty coffee drinks are something not to miss here: Autumn Fog, Maple Cream Cold Brew, Salted Cream Caramel Cold Brew for the fall season that are major hits and an extensive lunch menu filled with an assortment of artisanal sandwiches and salads. 236 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob, CT and 1950 Post Rd, Darien, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2Ybn_0jAyEz0T00
Roost Coffee

Want to know the latest food features and happenings in Westchester and Fairfield County? Follow Out and About Westchester and be the first to know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fairfield county# greenwich# Darien# Stamford# coffee shops

Comments / 0

Published by

Featuring all food content and other happenings in Westchester NY and Connecticut area.

Westchester County, NY
457 followers

More from Out and About Westchester NY

Connecticut State

The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT

It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.

Read full story
2 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Order Pies For Thanksgiving in Westchester NY

Fall is the time that officially commences pie season. Pies abound with delicious flavors for the month of November. Especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, we all need to ensure that we are providing only the best pies for this very particular holiday. Take a peek at this list of best bakeries to stock up for thanksgiving pies.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Starts This Week! Michelin- rated and New Restaurants in Westchester NY

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is upon us again and we can’t wait to see what new restaurants will be participating this year. This two week-long event starts from Nov 7th to Nov 20th. This will be the ultimate foodie’s event that you won’t want to miss. Restaurants from the Hudson Valley and Westchester area will be participating with specialty menus that’ll make everyone’s taste buds dance for this year’s Hudson Valley Restaurant Week.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County

What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This Week

Halloween is upon us and it looks like all the spooky and fang-tastic parties are descending. Westchester is having its fair share of spooktacular get-togethers that you will not want to miss out!

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Best Halloween Treats in Westchester, New York

Spooky and devilishly delicious treats are on the agenda for the month of October and I’m happy to say that I for one have been waiting patiently for this time of year to come. These bakeries are nothing short of scary and decadent confections, if you’re looking for some eerie and yummy fun in your tummy look no further, here is a list of bakeries that will satisfy your frightful craving.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY

Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.

Read full story
1 comments
Orangeburg, NY

Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New York

It’s officially fall in New York and with all the fall activities that come into play one that is always great for this time of year is to visit a cidery in the Hudson Valley. It’s always fun and perfect for this time of year to visit a cidery. Ciders have come a long way from just the basic hard cider, now there are so many flavors and types of ciders, it’s very easy to become a cider connoisseur Here are top ranking cideries in the Hudson Valley and in Westchester county.

Read full story
White Plains, NY

Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New York

We are so happy to hear that Westchester County has a second Duck Donuts location, right in White Plains NY. The owners have their first location in Mamaroneck but was lucky to grace us with a Duck Donuts on this side of Westchester county. If you haven’t had a donut from Duck Donuts yet, I highly recommend hightailing it over as soon as you can.

Read full story
Fairfield County, CT

Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!

Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!

Oh all the fun activities are upon us for Halloween! With Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown right in our backyard, there is something spooky and exciting to do every night to get into the spirit of Halloween. Here is a list of events to partake in October.

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This October

We are nearing the most celebrated month in Sleepy Hollow and if you’re visiting from near or far you definitely will be looking for all the best places to wine and dine while possibly bumping into the headless horseman himself. So be prepared! Here are all great and festive restaurants in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that will get you right in the mood for Halloween!

Read full story
1 comments
Salem, MA

Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA

The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy