Where To Order Pies For Thanksgiving in Westchester NY

Fall is the time that officially commences pie season. Pies abound with delicious flavors for the month of November. Especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, we all need to ensure that we are providing only the best pies for this very particular holiday. Take a peek at this list of best bakeries to stock up for thanksgiving pies.

Noble Pies- This Warwick based pie shop has graced Westchester with opening up a store in the heart of Rye. Buttery crusts is what they’re known for. Pies in the likes of sweet potato pecan, Hudson Valley Apple Crumb, Pumpkin pie and gluten free options are available too. 22 Purdy Ave, Rye, NY

Nutmeg Bakery- Offering delicious pies and gluten free pies in the lower part of the county. Options like chocolate bourbon pecan, mixed berry, apple crumb, key lime and pumpkin. A chocolate ganache tart if you’re looking for something different. This year they added a pear custard pie to the menu. 64 Main St, Tuckahoe, NY

Fresh Market- Fresh Market has always had amazing and tasty pies. Caramel apple pies, pumpkin and a delicious sweet potato pie that is seriously the best you’ll ever have. And the best part about Fresh Market is they offer half pies too. 723 White Plains Rd, Scarsdale, NY

Galloway’s Bakery- Expect a line to wrap around the block the day before Thanksgiving. Known as the go to place for pies since 1956. Offering the classics like apple, pecan, pumpkin and apple crumb pie. If you’re looking for something a little different try the banana cream pie. New Thanksgiving traditions could be made with this pie. 69 Harney Rd, Scarsdale, NY

Baked by Susan- This Best of Westchester winning bakery is known for lots of delicious goodies but it’s their pies that keep everyone coming back all year round. With plenty of options, you can pick up freshly baked pies the day before or grab a frozen pie beforehand to bake at home for the sake of saving time or maybe just to think you offered a hand at helping make something. 379 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY

L’anjou Patisserie - L’anjou offers a full Thanksgiving menu with baked goods and an assortment of pies. Such as pecan, pumpkin, coconut custard and apple pie. The menu also includes pumpkin cheesecake and apple strudel if you’re looking for something other than pie. 130 N Bedford Rd, Mt Kisco, NY

Bradley’s Cafe- Bradley’s is a place that everyone comes to for danish and coffee in Larchmont but this place also offers incredible cakes and pies. Bradley’s always reigns in the best quality of baked goods this side of Westchester county. Offering all the classics here, but if you’re looking for a little variety, try the mixed berry with apple crumb pie or the peach, strawberry, mango open pie. 2 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont, NY

