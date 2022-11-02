The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County

What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.

The Horseman’s Bagels- This newly opened bagel shop offers delicious bagels all year round and some fun seasonal bagels that you can only see for yourself during their high season in October. A pumpkin bagel combined with pumpkin cream cheese is what Sleepy Hollow and Halloween dreams are made of. Can’t wait to see what else they’ll be offering throughout the year. 276a N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Horseman's Bagels

Bagel Emporium- With plenty of locations throughout Westchester, it is a leading bagel spot that is always a long line of bagel lovers. My personal favorite is bacon, egg and cheese with avocado on a super onion egg bagel. Trust me, you will not want anything else ever again. Portchester, Tarrytown and Armonk NY

The Bagel Emporium

Long Island Bagel Cafe- This franchise is quite popular in Long Island and fellow bagel lovers were quite excited when they decided to open one up on Central Ave in Scarsdale. How can you pass up cream cheese flavors like peanut butter and jelly, bacon garlic cheddar and chocolate chip? Long Island Bagels also offers an extensive lunch menu and a great selection of coffee. 365 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY

Long Island Bagel Cafe

Park Place Bagels- With two locations right in downtown Bronxville, this is one in demand bagel place. The originators of the flat bagel have brought believers from near and far. They also make an amazing and delicious apple and cranberry tuna and chicken salad that is definitely worth the trip from anywhere. 9 Park Pl, Bronxville, NY and 52 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY

Park Place Bagels

Sunshine Bagels- Doughy and buttery bagels have been serving this area for years with long lines waiting outside the door. If you’re a no nonsense person when it comes to bagels, you’ve come to the right place. A quality plain bagel with regular cream cheese is all you need. 717 Saw Mill River Rd, Ardsley, NY

Sunshine Bagels and Doughnuts

Lenny’s Bagels- Another contender in the high stakes game of bagels here in Westchester county. With two locations in Westchester, this is an ever growing bagel shop chain and we know why. Offering breakfast and lunch sandwiches, a BLT on an everything bagel is pretty on point for a good lunch. It’s also one of the only bagel shops in the area that makes their own gluten free bagels. 4662 Boston Post Rd, Pelham, NY and 172 S Ridge St, Rye Brook, NY

Lenny's Bagels

Scarsdale Bagels- this bagel spot never disappoints. Been at this location for years and has been a staple in the neighborhood for everyone’s go to bagel spot on Garth Rd. The best way to describe these fresh and chewy bagels is plump. Plump with deliciousness. If you’re in the area, make a trip to one of the oldest bagel shops in Westchester. 52 Garth Rd, Scarsdale, NY

Scarsdale Bagels

