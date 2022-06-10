Savannah, GA

Add Savannah, Georgia to Your Vacation Destination List | Opinion

Otis Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bE9r4_0g72FTRa00
Otis Adams

Savannah has supplanted Vancouver, Canada and Qingdao, China as my favorite city to visit on vacation.

I should admit that I did not venture far from the historic side of the city on a recent vacation - and did not need to.

As an original colony, Georgia's history runs deeper than most states. In Savannah though, the colorful historical characters combine with the centuries-old, restored mansions to create a unique city with every bit as much character all its own as New Orleans.

Part of what makes the historical side of the city special is that it was designed to be special from the very beginning. Before General James Oglethorpe landed on Georgia's shores in 1733, along with the 120 passengers on the ship with the simple name of "Anne", he had a very detailed plan as to how Savannah would be laid out.

One aspect of his plan, which survives today, is that when you walk the sidewalks of the city you will find a park every few blocks. If you would like to escape the sun, you can take a seat at a park bench under the shade of one of the those long-branched trees, decorated with Spanish moss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zm5x2_0g72FTRa00
Otis Adams

Each restaurant, bookstore, and coffee shop in Savannah has its own character as well. Tourists and locals have a choice between fine dining, seafood, Mexican, or they can find their own table at a British-style pub.

Film buffs can go to the city's museum to see the bench Forest Gump sat on, have their picture taken next to the phone booth Julia Roberts stood in, or seek out locations from a myriad of other films shot in the city.

The true charm of Savannah is found walking its sidewalks however, and it doesn't hurt to read Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil while sitting on one of those park benches.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tourism# history# vacation# Savannah

Comments / 3

Published by

Author of Lavatory Reader #1: This Road, now available on Amazon. Otis Adams is the author of three books and has won two dozen awards for his screenplays and short fiction. He writes regularly on Medium.com and can be contacted at pithbooks@gmail.com.

Columbia, MO
3332 followers

More from Otis Adams

You Can Assist in Brain Research Online

Woman Grandmaster Jana Schneider is looking into questions about cognition using her favorite game — chess. Schneider is a student at the University of Wurzburg and has chosen to look into whether our brain processes 2-dimensional or 3-dimensional information more quickly. The experiment she has designed for her thesis involves testing how well people can solve 2D chess puzzles compared to 3D chess puzzles.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Pujols Called Out on 2 Strikes Before Moving to 9th On All-Time List

The Saint Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols managed two baseball oddities in one at bat on Tuesday night. First, he was called out on two strikes. Then, he moved up to number 9 on Major League Baseball's all-time hits list.

Read full story
1 comments
Uvalde, TX

Matthew McConaughey Speaks at White House About Mass Shooting in His Hometown

Matthew McConaughey spoke at the White House after meeting with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. McConaughey said that he and his wife spent most of last week meeting with, and speaking to, these families.

Read full story
1 comments

Hepburn, Grant, and Davis: The Story Behind the Accent in 1940's Movies

If you have watched a mid-twentieth century movie, you have undoubtedly heard it. Stars of that era spoke with an accent only heard when going to the picture show. These American actors were apparently attempting some version of a British accent.

Read full story
2 comments

Garry Kasparov Predicts Who Will Win Candidates

The strongest chess players in the world will soon gather in Madrid, Spain to battle it out to see who will challenge World Champion Magnus Carlsen. As in 1975, the Candidates has heightened stakes in 2022. In ‘75, Grandmaster Bobby Fischer ultimately decided not to defend his world championship. The result was that the title fell to the winner of the Candidates, Grandmaster Anatoly Karpov.

Read full story

Powerhouse US Olympiad Team Revealed

Even prior to the addition of one of the strongest players in the world, the United States Olympiad team was among the likeliest to win. With Grandmaster Levon Aronian taking board 2 behind Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana, the United States will be many fans' favorite to win.

Read full story

1 Million US Lives Lost to COVID, 6 Million Globally

Flags were lowered to half-staff as President Joe Biden commemorated the "tragic milestone" of 1,000,000 lives being lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. PBS reports that, while the official estimate of lives lost globally is 6.2 million, the World Health Organization estimates the real toll to be 15,000,000 lives lost directly or indirectly due to COVID-19.

Read full story
12 comments

New Star Trek Voyage Begins This Week

NASA (public domain) The calamitous conclusion of Captain Pike's career is assured - sealed within the stories told in Star Trek the Original Series. Beginning this week however, Trek fans will see Pike, along with Spock, embark upon unknown, pre-Kirk adventures in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worldson the Paramount + streaming service.

Read full story
5 comments

Roe v. Wade Overturned in Supreme Court Draft Opinion

A leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court shows that Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case of 1973, might be overturned in coming weeks. A press release from the US Supreme Court makes clear that draft opinions are routinely circulated between justices as part of their deliberative work and that this is not a final decision or change in the law.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MO

Diesel Fuel Prices Reach All-Time High as Area Truck Drivers Struggle

Springfield's NBC affiliate, KY3, is reporting that unprecedented diesel fuel prices are rising more quickly than trucking companies can adapt to. One issue is that trucking companies must purchase fuel in advance of customer payments, which sometimes come up to two months after the job is completed.

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Breeds That Can't Swim

As schools prepare for the final weeks of the school year, summer is fast approaching. Many beach-lovers are most assuredly making plans that may include their four-legged kids well as the two-legged ones.

Read full story
1 comments
Providence, RI

David Letterman Knocked Unconscious in August, Thanks RI Hospital

A video was posted on YouTube recently featuring David Letterman, who thanked the Rhode Island Hospital for the treatment he received following a trip and fall in which Letterman was knocked unconscious after hitting his head.

Read full story
2 comments
Pulaski County, MO

11 Dogs Rescued and Taken to Shelter in Pulaski County

KY3 has reported that eleven dogs were rescued from a home in Pulaski County where they were living in "terrible and unsafe conditions". Authorities took the emaciated dogs to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center.

Read full story
1 comments

Toddlers Sent to Run Errands Alone in Japanese Show Now on Netflix

The first episode opens with a mother giving her two-year-old son instructions on how to use his safety flag when a car is coming. "Bye-bye," the toddler said repeatedly as he waved to his mother and ambled down the driveway.

Read full story
10 comments

NASA Will Carry Your Name into Space

While space flight is not waiting in the future for most earthlings, NASA is offering an opportunity to have your name travel to the moon. NASA is preparing a flash drive that will be placed aboard Artemis containing the names of those who sign up.

Read full story
6 comments

Banning Books: An American Tradition Revived | Opinion

The photo above, taken of one of my very own bookshelves, demonstrates the folly in banning books. Hemingway, Steinbeck, Lee, and Heller were all banned at one time or another along their way to becoming recognized as some of the greatest writers in the history of American literature. Those seeking to ban these authors simply brought their names to new readers through the headlines and helped solidify their places in history.

Read full story
2 comments

Russia Banned from World Chess, Karjakin Faces Ethics Case

Chess, the sport that is perhaps most associated with Russia, has reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FIDE, the governing body of international chess, has released a statement condemning the military action taken by Russia in Ukraine, and plainly describes that military action as being started by Russia.

Read full story
1 comments

Joe Rogan Controversy: Sam Harris' Reaction | Opinion

Joe Rogan's extraordinarily popular podcast has new controversies of late. News of this has prompted several artists to have their music pulled from Spotify, home of the podcast the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Read full story

Mummies with Golden Tongues Discovered

Archaeologists have been uncovering mummies with gold tongues in the last year. A mummy with a gold-foil-wrapped tongue was unearthed in Alexandria, Egypt in early 2021. Two more were recently found in Minya, Egypt.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy