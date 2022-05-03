Diesel Fuel Prices Reach All-Time High as Area Truck Drivers Struggle

Springfield's NBC affiliate, KY3, is reporting that unprecedented diesel fuel prices are rising more quickly than trucking companies can adapt to. One issue is that trucking companies must purchase fuel in advance of customer payments, which sometimes come up to two months after the job is completed.

Charities such as the Convoy of Hope are also struggling. The organization, that was founded by Hal Donaldson in 1994, after a meeting with Mother Teresa according to their website, is currently trying to assist Ukrainians following the Russian invasion of that country.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of this year is contributing to the rising cost of fuel worldwide. The war in Ukraine has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, 3,000 being civilians according to Reuters, with millions of Ukrainians being displaced as they fled war zones.

Gas prices in Missouri have risen by nearly $1 a gallon since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In January, the month prior to the start of the war there, a gallon of gas in Missouri cost $3.26. This has now increased by 90 cents to $4.16 a gallon for gasoline. Nationally, the price of diesel fuel has risen even more sharply. A gallon of diesel fuel in the United States cost $3.61 in January but had spiked to $5.19 by the end of March.

The U.S. is the world’s largest producer of crude and the largest consumer as well... In fact, the U.S. has been the world’s largest producer since 2012. (Mike Patton, Forbes)

Other theories on why fuel prices are on the rise include the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline along with more ramifications of COVID-19, though Forbes says these factors are minor in comparison to the impact Putin's invasion of Ukraine has had on global fuel prices.

As diesel prices rise, shoppers can expect to see the cost passed on to them through increased prices at the grocery store and elsewhere.