Springfield, MO

Diesel Fuel Prices Reach All-Time High as Area Truck Drivers Struggle

Otis Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zff7W_0fRH6Pas00
Mitchel Yuo/Unsplash

Springfield's NBC affiliate, KY3, is reporting that unprecedented diesel fuel prices are rising more quickly than trucking companies can adapt to. One issue is that trucking companies must purchase fuel in advance of customer payments, which sometimes come up to two months after the job is completed.

Charities such as the Convoy of Hope are also struggling. The organization, that was founded by Hal Donaldson in 1994, after a meeting with Mother Teresa according to their website, is currently trying to assist Ukrainians following the Russian invasion of that country.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of this year is contributing to the rising cost of fuel worldwide. The war in Ukraine has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, 3,000 being civilians according to Reuters, with millions of Ukrainians being displaced as they fled war zones.

Gas prices in Missouri have risen by nearly $1 a gallon since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In January, the month prior to the start of the war there, a gallon of gas in Missouri cost $3.26. This has now increased by 90 cents to $4.16 a gallon for gasoline. Nationally, the price of diesel fuel has risen even more sharply. A gallon of diesel fuel in the United States cost $3.61 in January but had spiked to $5.19 by the end of March.

The U.S. is the world’s largest producer of crude and the largest consumer as well... In fact, the U.S. has been the world’s largest producer since 2012. (Mike Patton, Forbes)

Other theories on why fuel prices are on the rise include the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline along with more ramifications of COVID-19, though Forbes says these factors are minor in comparison to the impact Putin's invasion of Ukraine has had on global fuel prices.

As diesel prices rise, shoppers can expect to see the cost passed on to them through increased prices at the grocery store and elsewhere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ukraine# Gas prices# Putin# Truck Drivers# Trucking

Comments / 2

Published by

Author of Lavatory Reader #1: This Road, now available on Amazon. New Twitter @OtisAdamsWrites. Otis Adams is an award-winning writer with three books under his belt and two dozen awards boxed up in his closet for his screenplays and short fiction. He writes regularly on Medium.com and can be contacted at pithbooks@gmail.com.

Columbia, MO
3225 followers

More from Otis Adams

New Star Trek Voyage Begins This Week

NASA (public domain) The calamitous conclusion of Captain Pike's career is assured - sealed within the stories told in Star Trek the Original Series. Beginning this week however, Trek fans will see Pike, along with Spock, embark upon unknown, pre-Kirk adventures in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worldson the Paramount + streaming service.

Read full story
4 comments

Roe v. Wade Overturned in Supreme Court Draft Opinion

A leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court shows that Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case of 1973, might be overturned in coming weeks. A press release from the US Supreme Court makes clear that draft opinions are routinely circulated between justices as part of their deliberative work and that this is not a final decision or change in the law.

Read full story
2 comments

Dog Breeds That Can't Swim

As schools prepare for the final weeks of the school year, summer is fast approaching. Many beach-lovers are most assuredly making plans that may include their four-legged kids well as the two-legged ones.

Read full story
1 comments
Providence, RI

David Letterman Knocked Unconscious in August, Thanks RI Hospital

A video was posted on YouTube recently featuring David Letterman, who thanked the Rhode Island Hospital for the treatment he received following a trip and fall in which Letterman was knocked unconscious after hitting his head.

Read full story
2 comments
Pulaski County, MO

11 Dogs Rescued and Taken to Shelter in Pulaski County

KY3 has reported that eleven dogs were rescued from a home in Pulaski County where they were living in "terrible and unsafe conditions". Authorities took the emaciated dogs to the Kitten & Puppy Division Adoption Center.

Read full story
1 comments

Toddlers Sent to Run Errands Alone in Japanese Show Now on Netflix

The first episode opens with a mother giving her two-year-old son instructions on how to use his safety flag when a car is coming. "Bye-bye," the toddler said repeatedly as he waved to his mother and ambled down the driveway.

Read full story
10 comments

NASA Will Carry Your Name into Space

While space flight is not waiting in the future for most earthlings, NASA is offering an opportunity to have your name travel to the moon. NASA is preparing a flash drive that will be placed aboard Artemis containing the names of those who sign up.

Read full story
6 comments

Banning Books: An American Tradition Revived | Opinion

The photo above, taken of one of my very own bookshelves, demonstrates the folly in banning books. Hemingway, Steinbeck, Lee, and Heller were all banned at one time or another along their way to becoming recognized as some of the greatest writers in the history of American literature. Those seeking to ban these authors simply brought their names to new readers through the headlines and helped solidify their places in history.

Read full story
2 comments

Russia Banned from World Chess, Karjakin Faces Ethics Case

Chess, the sport that is perhaps most associated with Russia, has reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FIDE, the governing body of international chess, has released a statement condemning the military action taken by Russia in Ukraine, and plainly describes that military action as being started by Russia.

Read full story
1 comments

Joe Rogan Controversy: Sam Harris' Reaction | Opinion

Joe Rogan's extraordinarily popular podcast has new controversies of late. News of this has prompted several artists to have their music pulled from Spotify, home of the podcast the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Read full story

Mummies with Golden Tongues Discovered

Archaeologists have been uncovering mummies with gold tongues in the last year. A mummy with a gold-foil-wrapped tongue was unearthed in Alexandria, Egypt in early 2021. Two more were recently found in Minya, Egypt.

Read full story
10 comments

Olympic Athletes from Your State - 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are underway. Team USA has gained ground in the gold medal count, behind only Norway and Germany, who are tied at 8. As for overall medal count, the Americans have some work to do, currently being tied for sixth.

Read full story

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.

Read full story
172 comments
Saint Francois County, MO

After Their Seal is Mocked Online, Missouri County Asks For Help Designing New One

It might be news to many that county seals even exist. They do, and the seal of Saint Francois County in Missouri has perhaps become one of the most well known in the country. The county seal was panned on Reddit as a Crappy Design. On the site where many aspiring Don Rickles test out their talents at insult comedy, the seal has been criticized for its use of clip art to create a too-busy image to appear on county government letterhead.

Read full story
8 comments

China: Skeletons of Married Couple Found in Loving Embrace

The skeletons of a couple embracing one another have been discovered in northern China. The two have their arms around each other with the woman's face resting on her husband's shoulder. It is estimated that the two have held this embrace for fifteen centuries.

Read full story
18 comments

Temple of Hercules Possibly Found

Back of Hercules, Florence, ItalyPhoto by Simone Pelligrini via Unsplash. Pilgrims of the ancient world, including those at the height of political power like Julius Caesar, traveled to the Temple of Hercules Gaditanus in the city of Gadir - located somewhere in the south of Spain. They prayed to Hercules with the hope that he might lend them a bit of his legendary strength to endure challenges brought on by the cruelty of life in those days, or to achieve military victories.

Read full story
54 comments
Los Angeles, CA

80 Years Since the Battle of Los Angeles

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 Americans were on edge. There were unsubstantiated reports days later that aircraft were approaching New York City and some panicked in fear of an invasion. Though no such event occurred, it was enough to cause a temporary tumble in the stock market.

Read full story

Genius Dogs: Isaac Newtons of the Doggy World

Every dog mom and dad believes their pup is 'such a smart doggy - yes he is', but the genius of some dogs is undeniable. As we humans have our Paul Morphy and Isaac Newton, dogs have Rico and Chaser.

Read full story

Roman Dagger Found From a Battle More Than 2,030 Years Ago

An amateur archaeologist named Lucas Schmid has found a Roman dagger believed to have been buried in 15 B.C.E. When he reported his discovery, professional archaeologists began combing the site and found an abundance of Roman and Raetian artifacts.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy