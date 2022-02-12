Olympic Athletes from Your State - 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Otis Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldVJi_0eCkLSr600
Sebastian Staines via Unsplash

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are underway. Team USA has gained ground in the gold medal count, behind only Norway and Germany, who are tied at 8. As for overall medal count, the Americans have some work to do, currently being tied for sixth.

Making a list of athletes by their home state is surprisingly challenging. Often, it's straightforward. However, with athletes like Beverly Zhu and Eileen Gu, Americans choosing to play for China, and the bobsledder James Reed, who apparently lives in Germany but competes for the United States, making a list gets tricky.

Add the question of those who lived in one state but moved years ago to another, or train in a state they don't live in, and it becomes clear that making such a list is a cumbersome task.

Ambiguities aside, below is a solid attempt at such a list.

Alaska

Vicky Persinger

Luke Jager

Gus Schumacher

Rosie Brennan

Brian Cooper

Arizona

Matthew Knies

California

Keely Cashman

A.J. Hurt

Maureen Lebel

Nina O'Brien

Bryce Bennett

Travis Ganong

Kaillie Humphries

Carlo Valdes

J.C. Schoonmaker

Hannah Halvorsen

Karen Chen

Alysa Liu

Vincent Zhou

Brita Sigourney

Carly Margulies

Cayla Barnes

Brendan Brisson

Chloe Kim

Maddie Mastro

Tessa Maud

Jamie Anderson

Hailey Langland

Shaun White

Dusty Henricksen

Hagen Kearney

Colorado

Mikaela Shiffrin

River Radamus

Joanne Reid

Hailey Swirbul

Mariah Bell

Brandon Frazier

Hanna Faulhaber

Kai Owens

Aaron Blunck

Alex Ferreira

Birk Irving

Tyler Wallasch

Nicole Hensley

Nick Shore

Jasper Good

Taylor Fletcher

Katie Uhlaender

Decker Dean

Soe Kalapos

Stacy Gaskill

Lucas Foster

Taylor Gold

Robert Burns

Cody Winters

Chris Corning

Red Gerard

Alex Deibold

Mick Dierdorff

Connecticut

Zach Donohue

Olivia Giaccio

Mac Forehand

Straus Mann

Emily Sweeney

Tucker West

Kristen Santos

Julia Marino

Lindsey Jacobellis

Florida

Josh Williamson

Nathan Smith

Brittany Bowe

Erin Jackson

Mia Manganello Kilburg

Joey Mantia

Georgia

Elana Meyers Taylor

Idaho

Hilary Knight

Andrew Blaser

Chase Josey

Illinois

Jason Brown

Alexa Knierim

Megan Bozek

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Savannah Harmon

Abbey Murphy

Kevin Bickner

Patrick Gasienica

Casey Larson

Ethan Cepuran

Austin Kleba

Emery Lehman

Iowa

Timothy LeDuc

Indiana

Nick Goepper

Justin Schoenefeld

James Reed

Massachusetts

Kris Horn

Julia Kern

Alex Carpenter

Matty Beniers

Drew Commesso

Sean Farrell

Marc McLaughlin

David Warsofsky

Zachary DiGregorio

Julie Letai

Maine

Clare Egan

Frank Del Duca

Sophia Laukli

Michigan

Madison Chock

Madison Hubbell

Evan Bates

Kaila Kuhn

Winter Vinecki

Megan Keller

Abby Roque

Steven Kampfer

Andy Miele

Pat Nagle

Ryan Pivirotto

Nick Baumgartner

Minnesota

Paula Moltzan

Jake Brown

Jesse Diggins

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

Aileen Geving

Colin Hufman

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Kelly Pannek

Maddie Rooney

Lee Stecklein

Grace Zumwinkle

Noah Cates

Brock Faber

Drew Helleson

Sam Hentges

Ben Meyers

Aaron Ness

Nick Perbix

Giorgia Birkeland

Missouri

Jincy Dunne

Ian Quinn

Montana

Darian Stevens

Maggie Voisin

Bradley Wilson

Jake Sanderson

Nevada

David Wise

New Hampshire

Sean Doherty

Eric Loughran

Caroline Harvey

New Jersey

Charlie Volker

Hayley Scamurra

Kenny Agostino

Kelly Curtis

Meghan Tierney

Kimi Goetz

New York

Tricia Mangan

Hunter Church

Kaitlin Hawayek

Chris Lillis

Dylan Walczyk

Nick Abruzzesse

Jonny Gustafson

Chris Mazdzer

Sean Hollander

Oregon

Jackie Wiles

Tommy Ford

Luke Winters

Sean Fitzsimons

Pennsylvania

Summer Britcher

Andrew Heo

Texas

Sylvia Hoffman

Utah

Isabella Wright

Kaysha Love

Nathan Chen

Marin Hamill

Cole McDonald

Nick Page

Alex Hall

Colby Stevenson

Ashley Farquharson

Stephen Schumann

Jared Shumate

Faye Gulini

Casey Dawson

Vermont

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Susan Dunklee

Leif Nordgren

Ben Ogden

Caitlin Patterson

Megan Nick

Devin Logan

Hannah Soar

Caroline Claire

Virginia

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor

Ashley Caldwell

Maame Biney

Washington

Katie Hensien

Novie McCabe

Jean-Luc Baker

Corinne Stoddard

Eunice Lee

Wisconsin

Deedra Irwin

Paul Schommer

Kevin Bolger

Becca Hamilton

Matt Hamilton

Nina Roth

John Shuster

Alex Cavallini

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Ben Loomis

Anna Hoffmann

Courtney Rummel

Jordan Stolz

Wyoming

Jaelin Kauf

