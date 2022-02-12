Olympic Athletes from Your State - 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are underway. Team USA has gained ground in the gold medal count, behind only Norway and Germany, who are tied at 8. As for overall medal count, the Americans have some work to do, currently being tied for sixth.
Making a list of athletes by their home state is surprisingly challenging. Often, it's straightforward. However, with athletes like Beverly Zhu and Eileen Gu, Americans choosing to play for China, and the bobsledder James Reed, who apparently lives in Germany but competes for the United States, making a list gets tricky.
Add the question of those who lived in one state but moved years ago to another, or train in a state they don't live in, and it becomes clear that making such a list is a cumbersome task.
Ambiguities aside, below is a solid attempt at such a list.
Alaska
Vicky Persinger
Luke Jager
Gus Schumacher
Rosie Brennan
Brian Cooper
Arizona
Matthew Knies
California
Keely Cashman
A.J. Hurt
Maureen Lebel
Nina O'Brien
Bryce Bennett
Travis Ganong
Kaillie Humphries
Carlo Valdes
J.C. Schoonmaker
Hannah Halvorsen
Karen Chen
Alysa Liu
Vincent Zhou
Brita Sigourney
Carly Margulies
Cayla Barnes
Brendan Brisson
Chloe Kim
Maddie Mastro
Tessa Maud
Jamie Anderson
Hailey Langland
Shaun White
Dusty Henricksen
Hagen Kearney
Colorado
Mikaela Shiffrin
River Radamus
Joanne Reid
Hailey Swirbul
Mariah Bell
Brandon Frazier
Hanna Faulhaber
Kai Owens
Aaron Blunck
Alex Ferreira
Birk Irving
Tyler Wallasch
Nicole Hensley
Nick Shore
Jasper Good
Taylor Fletcher
Katie Uhlaender
Decker Dean
Soe Kalapos
Stacy Gaskill
Lucas Foster
Taylor Gold
Robert Burns
Cody Winters
Chris Corning
Red Gerard
Alex Deibold
Mick Dierdorff
Connecticut
Zach Donohue
Olivia Giaccio
Mac Forehand
Straus Mann
Emily Sweeney
Tucker West
Kristen Santos
Julia Marino
Lindsey Jacobellis
Florida
Josh Williamson
Nathan Smith
Brittany Bowe
Erin Jackson
Mia Manganello Kilburg
Joey Mantia
Georgia
Elana Meyers Taylor
Idaho
Hilary Knight
Andrew Blaser
Chase Josey
Illinois
Jason Brown
Alexa Knierim
Megan Bozek
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Savannah Harmon
Abbey Murphy
Kevin Bickner
Patrick Gasienica
Casey Larson
Ethan Cepuran
Austin Kleba
Emery Lehman
Iowa
Timothy LeDuc
Indiana
Nick Goepper
Justin Schoenefeld
James Reed
Massachusetts
Kris Horn
Julia Kern
Alex Carpenter
Matty Beniers
Drew Commesso
Sean Farrell
Marc McLaughlin
David Warsofsky
Zachary DiGregorio
Julie Letai
Maine
Clare Egan
Frank Del Duca
Sophia Laukli
Michigan
Madison Chock
Madison Hubbell
Evan Bates
Kaila Kuhn
Winter Vinecki
Megan Keller
Abby Roque
Steven Kampfer
Andy Miele
Pat Nagle
Ryan Pivirotto
Nick Baumgartner
Minnesota
Paula Moltzan
Jake Brown
Jesse Diggins
Tabitha Peterson
Tara Peterson
John Landsteiner
Chris Plys
Aileen Geving
Colin Hufman
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Kelly Pannek
Maddie Rooney
Lee Stecklein
Grace Zumwinkle
Noah Cates
Brock Faber
Drew Helleson
Sam Hentges
Ben Meyers
Aaron Ness
Nick Perbix
Giorgia Birkeland
Missouri
Jincy Dunne
Ian Quinn
Montana
Darian Stevens
Maggie Voisin
Bradley Wilson
Jake Sanderson
Nevada
David Wise
New Hampshire
Sean Doherty
Eric Loughran
Caroline Harvey
New Jersey
Charlie Volker
Hayley Scamurra
Kenny Agostino
Kelly Curtis
Meghan Tierney
Kimi Goetz
New York
Tricia Mangan
Hunter Church
Kaitlin Hawayek
Chris Lillis
Dylan Walczyk
Nick Abruzzesse
Jonny Gustafson
Chris Mazdzer
Sean Hollander
Oregon
Jackie Wiles
Tommy Ford
Luke Winters
Sean Fitzsimons
Pennsylvania
Summer Britcher
Andrew Heo
Texas
Sylvia Hoffman
Utah
Isabella Wright
Kaysha Love
Nathan Chen
Marin Hamill
Cole McDonald
Nick Page
Alex Hall
Colby Stevenson
Ashley Farquharson
Stephen Schumann
Jared Shumate
Faye Gulini
Casey Dawson
Vermont
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Susan Dunklee
Leif Nordgren
Ben Ogden
Caitlin Patterson
Megan Nick
Devin Logan
Hannah Soar
Caroline Claire
Virginia
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
Ashley Caldwell
Maame Biney
Washington
Katie Hensien
Novie McCabe
Jean-Luc Baker
Corinne Stoddard
Eunice Lee
Wisconsin
Deedra Irwin
Paul Schommer
Kevin Bolger
Becca Hamilton
Matt Hamilton
Nina Roth
John Shuster
Alex Cavallini
Brianna Decker
Amanda Kessel
Ben Loomis
Anna Hoffmann
Courtney Rummel
Jordan Stolz
Wyoming
Jaelin Kauf
